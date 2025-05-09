When I read this headline, `RFK Jr. Is Back With Another Health-Related Take So Bonkers That Experts Everywhere Are Trying To Breathe,’ I wanted to vomit. It was a disgusting piece to justify the use of fluoride in public drinking water, and another incident of the press trying to cut RFK into minced meat. The mainstream press are traitors to the people, cheering the poisoning of the public.

“Mr. Kennedy at HHS is already pretty frisky in his role supervising the enormous cluster of agencies that have done so much to wreck the nation’s health in recent years. Goodbye, fluoride in the drinking water. Hello to placebo testing for new drugs and vaccines. Welcome to a vigorous six-month campaign to determine the likely cause of the autism epidemic. RFK is even asking what exactly is in those aviation contrails that folks have been observing and complaining about for so many years. And then there was the bomb he dropped during this week’s cabinet meeting: that under Joe Biden, HHS acted as a major vector for the trafficking of children. Say, what??? Lotta people wondered, did Bobby really say that? And does he know exactly who in HHS is responsible, like, names attached? I guess we’ll find out,” writes James Howard Kunstler.

The mainstream press has become less a platform for public enlightenment and more an instrument of selective information, corporate influence, and narrative control. Too often, it serves as an uncritical amplifier for pharmaceutical interests, a gatekeeper of dissent, and a shield for institutional wrongdoing, particularly when it comes to agencies like the FDA and CDC. Rather than confronting uncomfortable truths, the press frequently obscures them, opting instead to maintain illusions of consensus while sowing confusion among the public, which ends up with many people suffering and dead.

Kennedy has long drawn criticism for pushing a link between vaccines and autism—a connection that has not been supported by scientific research. The press will not report that scientific research is compromised by commercial interests, meaning science is no longer science. It is something else. There is only so long throwing the words experts and scientific research will work on an ever-smartening public.

The news tries its best to be dramatic and scary. For instance, it says that “the measles outbreak has ravaged West Texas, infecting more than 900 people to date.” Anyone traveling through that part of Texas will not see a ravaged anything.

Ignoring Reality in General

A vitamin A deficiency can make people, especially children, more susceptible to measles, according to the World Health Organization. However, infectious disease experts told ABC News that it should be regarded as a supplement for a deficiency rather than as a treatment for the disease.

This is a mouthful and a death trap for people with a disease. The mainstream tries its best to demean the use of supplements as treatments for disease. It further cuts the public off from even conceptualizing vitamins and minerals at high dosages as actual medicines.

“Secretary Kennedy will be enlisting the entire agency to activate a scientific process to treat a host of diseases, including measles, with single or multiple existing drugs in combination with vitamins and other modalities,” the statement read, according to CNN. An important word left out here is minerals, which are necessary for trees, plants, and us for good health and the avoidance and treatment of diseases.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Department of Health and Human Services is spearheading a new effort to find treatments for infectious diseases for Americans who “choose not to vaccinate.” For the mainstream, this is high heresy, taboo, lunacy, and certainly not scientific.

