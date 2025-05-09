Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeseph Tumbarello's avatar
Jeseph Tumbarello
13h

I agree with Dr. Sircus: “… still waiting for him [RFK Jr.] to arrest Dr. Fauci and others implicated in the COVID disaster that murdered millions of people with either the viral-like bioweapon deliberately created and released and the genetic vaccine, which is not a vaccine at all but a vicious bioweapon eating at all the hearts of all who have taken them.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Milica Prakash's avatar
Milica Prakash
22m

As far as I can see, RFK Jr. seems to be the most capable, honest, sincere and understanding politician in the Trump government, and he is doing the best he can under the circumstances.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture