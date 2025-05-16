Doctors like Dr. Pierre Kory have discovered that chlorine dioxide is a great medicine and should be widely used. Just a few of the hundreds of thousands of doctors will speak of chlorine dioxide. Yet, water professionals and dentists know exactly how good it is for the elimination of pathogens.

If Kennedy were interested in making America healthy again, he would put near the top of his list the wide promotion of chlorine dioxide for acute and chronic conditions. NASA, back in 1987, recognized chlorine dioxide as a UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE. Though it is illegal for doctors to use it as a medicine, you can recommend it to yourself and follow the treatment protocols of dentists who use it legally, for it does wonders for the mouth. Of course, it does wonders for the blood, too.

Chlorine dioxide is recognized as a highly potent, broad-spectrum antimicrobial that has been successfully developed for use in various areas, including municipal water supplies and food processing. In dentistry, chlorine dioxide-containing products have demonstrated their ability to oxidatively consume volatile sulfur compounds (VSCs) responsible for halitosis, elevate the oxygen tension in both saliva and plaque, remove residual organic solutes, and suppress the activity of bacterial proteolytic enzymes (Chapek, 1994).

The effectiveness of topical chlorine dioxide (0.8%) in the management of

chronic atrophic candidiasis was demonstrated. ClO2 provides a safe and

clinically effective option in the management of chronic atrophic candidiasis.[i]

DioxiRinse, a chlorine dioxide mouthwash, has multiple benefits for the oral cavity. The combination of potent antimicrobial efficacy against bacteria, viruses, fungi, and yeast and its anti-inflammatory properties makes it a great biofilm remover. While being safe for use on the body, chlorine dioxide makes it particularly useful in the mouth:

Eliminates bad breath Neutralizes the foul smells (VSCs).

Kills the bacteria that create the volatile sulfur compounds.

Oxidizes the proteins that the bacteria use to make the VSCs. It helps improve gum disease, gingivitis, and periodontitis. It helps prevent and remove plaque buildup. Treats any kind of infection in the mouth and likely helps to prevent infection if used prophylactically. Great for sore throats. Possibly helps the spread of bacteria systemically Helps soothe or possibly prevent mucositis lesions due to head and neck radiation It is excellent for use after laser periodontal therapy, instead of tooth brushing, so as not to disturb the fibrin clot that forms on the gums after the surgery. DioxiRinse (I would use homemade CDS) prevents tartar buildup. Soothes canker sores. DioxiRinse, as does chlorhexidine, doesn’t stain the teeth and can be used daily, unlike chlorhexidine, which cannot be used for more than 14 days. It can also clean and disinfect your toothbrush and dental appliances.

