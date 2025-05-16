Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna's avatar
Donna
7h

The company's mouth wash that your recommend, Dioxicare has saccharin, food dyes, and some other questionable ingredients. Too bad.

https://www.dioxirinse.com/collections/oral-care/products/bad-breath-mouthwash-travel-size?variant=814029829

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Sircus and others
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
8h

Pierre Kory?

https://open.substack.com/pub/sagehana/p/pierre-kory-and-george-floyd-and

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture