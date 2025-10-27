Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al's avatar
Al
6h

Dr. Sircus, thank you for this information! Is this something we should take every day or just when we are detoxing? What is your generic dosage recommendation? Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Sircus
JJ's avatar
JJ
4h

Is this similar to plasmologens?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Sircus
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture