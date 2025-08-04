Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Professor Anita Baxas,MD's avatar
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
27m

Plaquex Oral does exactly the same thing and is cheaper.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture