Longevity Starts With Breathing: The Science Doctors Ignore

In this private and foundational video, Dr. Sircus explains why breathing is the most overlooked pillar of health, ignored by nearly all doctors unless you are in an ambulance or ICU.

He reveals a critical truth:

👉 the faster you breathe, the lower your CO₂ and oxygen levels fall — and the sooner disease takes hold.

In the free 1:37-minute preview, Dr. Sircus explains:

Why breathing rate is more important than breathing depth

How fast breathing lowers CO₂ and blocks oxygen delivery

Why hypoxia is at the root of cancer and chronic disease

The difference between chest breathing and abdominal breathing

Why modern stress locks the diaphragm and accelerates disease

📚 Dr. Sircus directly connects this teaching to his work in:

👉 Anti-Inflammatory Oxygen Therapy

where he explains how oxygen availability, CO₂ retention, and breathing retraining form the foundation of healing.

👉 Watch the full private video to learn how Dr. Sircus personally reduced his breathing rate to 3–4 breaths per minute using a simple breathing device — and why he considers breathing practice a lifelong discipline.