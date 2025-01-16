The Brownstone Institute writes, “There is no perfect medicine. The benefits and harms of any treatment must be carefully considered in order to prescribe the safest, most effective course of action for a patient.” This only applies to pharmaceutical medicine, which carries side effects, which is another name for toxic effects.

However, the terrible fires in Los Angeles are screaming out for the perfect medicine to address the sudden surge in toxicity in the air. It is an absolute tragedy that no one calls for one of the most essential medicines for such situations: baking soda, otherwise known as sodium bicarbonate in the medical world.

The American Lung Association says wildfire smoke can be “extremely harmful” to lung health. Wildfire smoke consists of a mix of air pollutants, including particle pollution, like PM2.5. These tiny particles can get lodged deep in the lungs and cause asthma attacks, heart attacks, and strokes.

Mercury (Hg) mobilization and environmental accumulation are directly related to forest fires. Studies also show a link between wildfire exposure and increased mortality, respiratory illnesses, and cancer. Naturally occurring radionuclides, such as those of the uranium and thorium series and artificial radionuclides, are accumulated in plants. Summer vegetation fires release these natural and man-made radionuclides into the atmosphere. Concentrations of uranium isotopes 238U, 235U, 234U, 232Th, 230Th, 226Ra, 210Pb, and 210Po were measured in smoke from wild vegetation fires.

A growing body of evidence shows that air pollution affects almost every organ in the body and is linked to a massive range of health problems from heart and lung disease to cancer and diabetes, depression and mental illness to cognitive impairment and low birth weight. Now, imagine if you are anywhere near the Los Angeles fires.

Simple old baking soda detoxifies and cleanses the body and the environment. There is nothing better for emergency medicine except magnesium, which we will discuss below as a perfect medicine. Bicarbonate of Soda (aka sodium bicarbonate, NaHCO3, baking soda) is a simple, low-cost substance that is a helpful remedy for various ailments and chronic diseases.

Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) lives up to the image on the Arm & Hammer’s box; it is the ultimate heavyweight workhorse medicine that every healthcare professional and parent should use to diminish toxic poisoning from the Ohio disaster.

