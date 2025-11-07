There is nothing better than love. Love is the only thing that all the money in the world cannot buy. It is precious, and if you have some, cultivate it, let it grow and blossom, cherish it, work on it, and listen to everything your loved one says.

One has to program oneself for love by cherishing the vulnerability of being and the tears of the melting heart. Thirty-two years ago, I met my future wife, though we were friends and married to others for two or three years, but she, my wife now of twenty-nine years, Luciana, was the most vulnerable person I had ever met. We couldn’t have a conversation without tears rolling down her face, so I fell in love with her right away because I cherish vulnerability above all else.

A few years later, I was writing my book, The Marriage of Souls, The Second Coming of Pure Love, and she was the first—and only—person I said out loud, “I feel married to you in my soul.” It was not until six months later that we had our first kiss, and then I fell head over heels in love with a person I already loved. And she fell for crazy me.

Love held us together through all the conflicts we had in the first 15 years, but the truth was that when we fought, it was always so painful that we had to kiss and make up fast. We practiced Creative Conflict, were brutally honest with each other, and became each other’s therapists. Of course, being a Communication Psychologist helped, but love was our glue.

Through the years, we evolved together, and if possible, our love and mutual understanding only grew. Then the conflicts disappeared, and we matured further. For the first twenty-three years, we slept together, and then we had our own spaces, which, incredibly, deepened our love. So we developed absolute independence while swimming in our almost overwhelming love—dependence and autonomy simultaneously.

