Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
7h

Curious as to dosage recommendations as I have always read that too much Magnesium or Potassium can be as harmful to the heart as too little.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Liberty Liz's avatar
Liberty Liz
9h

While magnesium supplementation is an integral and non-negotiable part of every diet, an IV magnesium in an acute situation is a must, strophanthus is also vital to use in any cardiac situation and for arrhythmia. Dr Tom Cowan has exhaustive research on this topic and an outstanding track record of decades of use with strophanthus, along with some compelling arguments that question what we think we know in the "cardiac" arena.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture