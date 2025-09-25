Magnesium and Bicarbonate: The Two Most Basic Medicines

The Two Most Basic Medicines: Magnesium and Bicarbonate

Cheap, powerful, and ignored by modern medicine.

Magnesium and bicarbonate are two of the most fundamental medicines in existence. Safe, inexpensive, and essential for life — yet most doctors don’t talk about them.

In this new video, Dr. Sircus reveals:

Why magnesium and bicarbonate should be at the foundation of every healing protocol

The three main forms of bicarbonate — and which one makes the best drinking water in the world

Why magnesium bicarbonate is more important than hydrogen water

How something as simple as baking soda has been used against cancer

💡 This is life-saving knowledge — practical, accessible, and powerful. If you’ve ever wanted to know what real medicine looks like, this is it.

