Magnesium and Bicarbonate: The Two Most Basic Medicines

Sep 25, 2025
The Two Most Basic Medicines: Magnesium and Bicarbonate
Cheap, powerful, and ignored by modern medicine.

Magnesium and bicarbonate are two of the most fundamental medicines in existence. Safe, inexpensive, and essential for life — yet most doctors don’t talk about them.

In this new video, Dr. Sircus reveals:

  • Why magnesium and bicarbonate should be at the foundation of every healing protocol

  • The three main forms of bicarbonate — and which one makes the best drinking water in the world

  • Why magnesium bicarbonate is more important than hydrogen water

  • How something as simple as baking soda has been used against cancer

💡 This is life-saving knowledge — practical, accessible, and powerful. If you’ve ever wanted to know what real medicine looks like, this is it.

👉 To unlock the complete 10-minute video and gain access to the archive of exclusive teachings, become a paid subscriber today.

