Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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ASK's avatar
ASK
18h

Great information. Anything anti cancer would make an oncologist squirm. Their bread and butter involves poisoning us to death. If they tell you that you need chemo, read the medical data safety sheets on every drug. Research and find out the drugs are older than you. You will be more scared of the drugs than the cancer at that point. Walk away. Don’t look back.

And go read Dr. Sircus’ book on Sodium Bicarbonate… I did.

Mainstream medicine does not provide the answers.

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Sian's avatar
Sian
17h

Thank you for all you share with us all.

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