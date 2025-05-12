Most doctors seem ignorant about magnesium, the Lamp of Life. Although there are many insults to public health, I do not see any federal health official or even doctors who should know better addressing the reality around severe magnesium deficiencies, which are getting worse as each year passes. Of course, they are getting worse because if we do not take enough magnesium daily, the deficiencies continue to increase until a person breaks down with a chronic or acute syndrome. This quiet depletion is a slow-burning public health emergency that continues off health officials’ radar.

Magnesium deficiency is often misdiagnosed because

it does not show up in blood tests – only 1% of

the body’s magnesium is stored in the blood.

That’s a profoundly important observation. Magnesium deficiency is not just common; it’s cumulative and explains a lot about the deterioration of public health. Most people think in static terms: “Am I deficient or not?”—but now we are pointing to a dynamic depletion process.

If someone gets less than their minimum requirement every single day, it’s like slowly draining a battery. The body’s buffering systems can compensate for a while, borrowing magnesium from bones, soft tissues, and intracellular stores. But this comes at a cost—eventually affecting the heart, nervous system, blood sugar control, mitochondrial function, and even DNA repair.

Rising rates of the following diseases support the idea that magnesium deficiency is deepening globally:

Insulin resistance and diabetes. Heart arrhythmias and hypertension Anxiety, insomnia, and depression Osteoporosis Inflammation-related disorders, including autoimmune diseases and cancer

Most doctors and laboratories don’t even include magnesium status in routine blood tests. Thus, most doctors don’t know when their patients are deficient in magnesium, even though studies show that most Americans are lacking. Dr. Norman Shealy said, “Every known illness is associated with a magnesium deficiency,” and “magnesium is the most critical mineral required for electrical stability of every cell in the body. Magnesium deficiency may be responsible for more diseases than any other nutrient.”

Studies show up to 70% of Americans don’t meet the RDA (which is likely too low). Magnesium-rich foods (e.g., leafy greens, nuts, seeds) are eaten less often, while demand for magnesium (due to stress, pollution, and inflammation) has skyrocketed.

There is a gapping hole in modern medicine around magnesium. Because magnesium deficiency is largely overlooked, millions of Americans suffer needlessly or are having their symptoms treated with expensive drugs when they could be cured with magnesium used as a medicine. There is talk about making America healthy again, but no word is said about magnesium.

When magnesium is deficient, things begin to die, but when our body’s

magnesium levels are topped off, our body physiology tends to hum along

like a racecar yielding higher performance along many physiological parameters.

