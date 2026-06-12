Magnesium is the Lamp of Life. It runs well over 300 enzyme reactions, controls ATP levels, regulates calcium and potassium channels, stabilizes the heart, nerves, and muscles, and supports blood sugar and DNA repair. Without enough Magnesium, the body cannot make energy, and the lights go out. Yet modern medicine has completely failed to understand or address magnesium deficiency. The result is a slow-burning public health emergency that worsens every year while federal health officials and doctors remain silent, twiddle their thumbs, and remain as ignorant as possible about the use of Magnesium as a medicine.

If Magnesium is effective in the ICU for the severe form of a condition, it should be investigated for the mild form of the same condition. The fact that it isn’t tells us everything about how medical knowledge is produced and applied, and the correct word is stupidly.

People Die of Heart Attacks, Get Vascular Disease &

Diabetes because doctors are Ignorant about Magnesium

If cells don’t have enough Mg for ATP, calcium regulation, DNA repair, and immune function, then any major immune activation or toxic insult hits a weaker system. Less magnesium reserve = higher risk of adverse reactions to anything that demands energy or triggers inflammation — vaccines included. Open the windows to chronic stress, infection, surgery, trauma, chemical exposure, and immune activation from vaccination, and you get what you would expect: worse outcomes. In 2025, 31 million (8.9%) Americans received, on ill advice from doctors, a COVID-19 booster; still a large number, most of whom are already suffering from severe magnesium deficiencies. However, no one talks about such things.

Many people focus on vitamin D intake, but without enough

Magnesium, your body can’t activate it, leaving you

functionally deficient even with sun exposure or supplements.

The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows that 79% of U.S. adults fail to meet the recommended intake for Magnesium.[i] This is especially concerning because Magnesium is required for the enzymatic activation and regulation of vitamin D metabolism. Without sufficient Magnesium, the body may struggle to properly utilize vitamin D, even when vitamin D intake is adequate.

Magnesium has a calming effect on the nervous system and is considered the “anti-stress” mineral and a natural tranquilizer. In older people, magnesium supplements were found to improve sleep by decreasing the release of cortisol, a known cause of sleep disruption. Stress depletes Magnesium, and Magnesium relieves stress. When your magnesium levels are low, your nervous system becomes imbalanced, and you feel on edge, which naturally leads to muscle tightening. When we are under stress, our need for magnesium skyrockets. It is impossible to eat your way out of magnesium deficiencies, which are only getting worse.

The test is stupid

The serum magnesium test is not merely imperfect—it’s actively misleading. And everyone knows it. Modern medicine’s main tool is the serum magnesium blood test. This test is profoundly stupid because only 1% of the body’s Magnesium is stored in the blood. The other 99% is in bone and inside cells, where the actual work of life happens.

The body will rob bones and tissues to keep blood levels “normal” right up until the system breaks down. So patients walk in with fatigue, muscle twitches, anxiety, hypertension, arrhythmias, and insulin resistance, get a serum Mg test, and are told: “You’re fine”. Of course, the blood looks fine—it’s the last place magnesium drops. Doctors know this test is a poor indicator, but they keep using it because it’s cheap and on every panel. That’s not science. That’s laziness and malpractice.

By the time serum magnesium reads low, the patient has been severely depleted for months or years. An RBC magnesium test exists. It measures intracellular Magnesium, which correlates far better with tissue status. It’s available. It’s not expensive. It’s seldom ordered.

The serum test persists not because it’s the best tool but because it’s the default. It comes bundled in the basic metabolic panel. It requires no additional thought. The doctor can glance at a number in the green range, tell the patient they’re fine, and move to the next 15-minute slot. This is not diagnostic medicine. It’s checkbox medicine. And the checkbox is lying.

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