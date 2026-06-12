Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
4h

I take 1000 milligrams sea magnesium at night. Took me awhile to land on that. I also take 99mg of potassium with it.

During the day I drink sea salt and water. Coffee. And that’s it. I no longer like fizzy drinks and if I’m craving one, that means I’m dehydrated.

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M H's avatar
M H
5h

What kind of magnesium can you take if you have diabetes and kidney disease?

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