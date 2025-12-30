Dr.Sircus

Magnesium, Diabetes & Blood Sugar: What Doctors Never Explained

Dec 30, 2025
In this private and deeply personal video, Dr. Sircus shares how he reversed diabetes, normalized blood sugar, and treated serious vascular disease naturally — without statins, stents, or surgery.

He begins by recounting how, five years ago, he was diagnosed as diabetic after routine blood work.
Within two weeks of intensive magnesium therapy, the diagnosis was gone.

In the free 3:11-minute preview, Dr. Sircus explains:

  • How magnesium rapidly normalized his blood sugar

  • Why insulin resistance is closely tied to magnesium deficiency

  • Why cardiologists almost never mention magnesium

  • How his fasting glucose dropped to 80, even after coffee

  • Why pharmaceuticals fail where minerals succeed

