Magnesium, Diabetes & Blood Sugar: What Doctors Never Explained

In this private and deeply personal video, Dr. Sircus shares how he reversed diabetes, normalized blood sugar, and treated serious vascular disease naturally — without statins, stents, or surgery.

He begins by recounting how, five years ago, he was diagnosed as diabetic after routine blood work.

Within two weeks of intensive magnesium therapy, the diagnosis was gone.

In the free 3:11-minute preview, Dr. Sircus explains:

How magnesium rapidly normalized his blood sugar

Why insulin resistance is closely tied to magnesium deficiency

Why cardiologists almost never mention magnesium

How his fasting glucose dropped to 80 , even after coffee

Why pharmaceuticals fail where minerals succeed

