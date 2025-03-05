Every medicine has risks. The Brownstone Institute writes, “There is no perfect medicine. The benefits and harms of any treatment must be carefully considered in order to prescribe the safest, most effective course of action for a patient.” The Brownstein Institute is wrong. There is such a thing as the perfect medicine, and magnesium is it, but doctors and health officials just don’t get it. They don’t even like to think of magnesium as a medicine, but it is one of the most critical medicines one should take.

I wonder if Kennedy will get it. Magnesium deficiency is at the heart of insulin resistance, yet the most widely prescribed drugs, Statins, Proton Pump Inhibitors, and metformin, lower magnesium levels. Metformin is an FDA-approved antidiabetic agent that does not hold a torch to magnesium to manage diabetes. And not one of the 91 million Americans who take statin drugs should be taking them. Essentially, this means that modern medicine ends up hurting much more than helping.

On February 14th, I issued a Myocarditis Alert. It is one of the significant health disasters in progress and a direct result of the medical madness of mRNA injections. Every doctor who supported COVID-19 vaccines should have their heads examined and possibly be tried for malpractice. Somewhere between 20 and 100 percent of the COVID-19 vaccinated have some level of heart damage, or what is considered subclinical myocarditis. It should be known that magnesium is THE treatment for myocarditis, not that it is a cure but that it is the only MEDICINE that can mitigate some of the damages. It is the perfect treatment because magnesium-deficient patients have the highest chance of dying from myocarditis. It is well known in medicine that fifty percent of clinical myocarditis patients die within five years.

Ensuring adequate magnesium has the potential to prevent a cascade of chronic diseases, a fact that both orthodox research and alternative medicine proponents agree on, though few thrust it to the forefront of medical treatment.

Because magnesium is essential for healthy control of blood vessel function, blood pressure regulation, and regular heart contractions, a deficiency in magnesium increases the risk of conditions such as endothelial dysfunction, hypertension, cardiac arrhythmias, and sudden death from cardiac arrest. Magnesium intake is also inversely associated with coronary artery calcification. Magnesium deficiencies complicate any problem with the calcification of any body part because calcium is toxic in the face of such deficiencies. Magnesium controls calcium.

Magnesium intake is associated with coronary artery calcification (CAC) and abdominal aortic calcification (AAC). Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of mortality in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). A significant cause of arterial stiffness in CKD patients is the development of vascular calcifications. Vascular calcification is an important prognostic marker for cardiovascular mortality in CKD patients.

Increased magnesium intake has been observed to lower the risk of adverse cardiac events, including stroke, nonfatal myocardial infarction, and cardiac death, and it is thought that increased magnesium may slow or prevent arterial calcification and plaque formation. However, even patients with high levels of magnesium intake can still end up with Atherosclerosis due to many factors. However, medical science sustains that magnesium deficiency accelerated atherosclerosis, while Mg supplementation suppressed its development.

Magnesium is involved in more than 600 different functions, including cell membrane stability, mitochondrial function, maintenance of the tertiary structure of DNA and RNA, many major metabolic and signaling pathways, protein, lipid, and carbohydrate synthesis and metabolism, insulin/glucose metabolism, nervous and immune system function, heart function, muscle formation and contraction, bone and calcium metabolism, and activation of the nutrients thiamine, vitamin C, vitamin D, and iodide. Magnesium deficiency is associated with diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, including arrhythmia, preeclampsia, heart failure, and hypertension; neurological diseases, including headache, seizures, and stroke; respiratory diseases, including bronchial asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; depression, overweight and obesity, insulin resistance, and type 2 diabetes mellitus, and changes in lipid metabolism.

The magnesium story gets more critical as each year passes on. According to findings of a recent study published in The Lancet, nearly 75% of US adults are overweight or obese. Most of these people will have either metabolic syndrome, insulin resistance, or diabetes, with some already having Atherosclerosis and other cardiovascular disorders. Probably close to 100 percent of this population will be magnesium deficient.

