Magnesium: The Essential "Oil" Your Body is Missing

According to Dr. Sircus, it is one of the body’s most essential substances—so important that he compares it to the oil that keeps an engine running.

In this video, he explains why magnesium deficiency continues to worsen worldwide and why it may be one of the most overlooked causes of chronic disease.

Dr. Sircus discusses:

• Why modern diets no longer provide enough magnesium

• How stress, exercise, and pharmaceutical drugs rapidly deplete magnesium stores

• Why magnesium is essential for ATP production and mitochondrial function

• The relationship between magnesium, insulin resistance, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome

• Why magnesium supports healthy red blood cell function and oxygen delivery

• Why magnesium bicarbonate water may be the best daily form of magnesium

He also explains why transdermal magnesium therapy, magnesium baths, and oral magnesium can work together to aggressively restore magnesium levels in people with chronic illness.

📘 E-Book: Transdermal Magnesium Therapy

https://drsircus.com/shop/ebooks/transdermal-magnesium-therapy-e-book/

📘 E-Book: Magnesium – The Ultimate Heart Medicine

https://drsircus.com/shop/ebooks/magnesium-the-ultimate-heart-medicine-e-book/

The central message is clear:

Without adequate magnesium, the body cannot efficiently produce energy, regulate metabolism, or maintain normal cellular function.

👉 If you want to go deeper with me, follow me on Substack — you can join for free and receive my newsletters and weekly videos, or become a paid subscriber to access all my exclusive content.