Magnesium: The Ultimate Heart Medicine Doctors Ignore

Dr. Sircus explains why magnesium is one of the most important medicines in existence — and why modern medicine acts as if it doesn’t exist.
Despite decades of solid science, most doctors never prescribe magnesium, even for heart disease, diabetes, neurological disorders, or cancer. In this video, Dr. Sircus calls this what it truly is: medical malpractice.
In this talk, he explains:
Why nearly everyone is magnesium deficient — and why it worsens every year
How the blood steals magnesium from cells to prevent heart attacks
Why cellular magnesium deficiency leads to insulin resistance and diabetes
Why treating disease without magnesium cripples detoxification and healing
Why magnesium is essential for every heartbeat
Why magnesium is a neurological and emotional mineral
Why calling magnesium a “supplement” hides its true medical importance
📗 Books cited in this video:
Magnesium – The Ultimate Heart Medicine
New Paradigms in Diabetic Care
💬 “Treating disease without magnesium is like running a car without oil.”
