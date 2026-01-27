Magnesium: The Ultimate Heart Medicine Doctors Ignore

Dr. Sircus explains why magnesium is one of the most important medicines in existence — and why modern medicine acts as if it doesn’t exist.

Despite decades of solid science, most doctors never prescribe magnesium, even for heart disease, diabetes, neurological disorders, or cancer. In this video, Dr. Sircus calls this what it truly is: medical malpractice.

In this talk, he explains:

Why nearly everyone is magnesium deficient — and why it worsens every year

How the blood steals magnesium from cells to prevent heart attacks

Why cellular magnesium deficiency leads to insulin resistance and diabetes

Why treating disease without magnesium cripples detoxification and healing

Why magnesium is essential for every heartbeat

Why magnesium is a neurological and emotional mineral

Why calling magnesium a “supplement” hides its true medical importance

📗 Books cited in this video:

Transdermal Magnesium Therapy

Magnesium – The Ultimate Heart Medicine

New Paradigms in Diabetic Care

Unclogging Your Arteries

💬 “Treating disease without magnesium is like running a car without oil.”

