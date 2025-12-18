Magnesium Therapy: What Doctors Still Refuse to Understand

Dr. Sircus speaks openly about magnesium — the mineral he has studied, written about, and used clinically for decades.

Without exaggeration, he explains why magnesium deficiency has become one of the greatest hidden health crises of our time, affecting nearly everyone with chronic disease and silently driving conditions like diabetes, metabolic syndrome, neurological disorders, and heart disease.

In this video, you’ll learn:

Why 50% of healthy people are magnesium deficient

Why 95–99% of chronically ill people lack adequate magnesium

How magnesium deficiency worsens year after year

Why doctors rely on the wrong magnesium test

The critical difference between magnesium as a supplement and magnesium as medicine

Why bowel tolerance matters — and what it means clinically

Why combining oral and transdermal magnesium is essential

💬 “If you’re sick and you’ve never had diarrhea from magnesium, you haven’t taken enough.”

