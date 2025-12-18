Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Magnesium Therapy: What Doctors Still Refuse to Understand

Dr. Sircus's avatar
Dr. Sircus
Dec 18, 2025

Dr. Sircus speaks openly about magnesium — the mineral he has studied, written about, and used clinically for decades.

Without exaggeration, he explains why magnesium deficiency has become one of the greatest hidden health crises of our time, affecting nearly everyone with chronic disease and silently driving conditions like diabetes, metabolic syndrome, neurological disorders, and heart disease.

In this video, you’ll learn:

  • Why 50% of healthy people are magnesium deficient

  • Why 95–99% of chronically ill people lack adequate magnesium

  • How magnesium deficiency worsens year after year

  • Why doctors rely on the wrong magnesium test

  • The critical difference between magnesium as a supplement and magnesium as medicine

  • Why bowel tolerance matters — and what it means clinically

  • Why combining oral and transdermal magnesium is essential

📗 Dr. Sircus’s foundational magnesium books:

💬 “If you’re sick and you’ve never had diarrhea from magnesium, you haven’t taken enough.”

👉 If you want to go deeper with me, follow me on Substack — you can join for free and receive my newsletters and weekly videos, or become a paid subscriber to access all my exclusive content.

Dr.Sircus
Newsletters with information about Natural Allopathic Medicine that will guide you through Dr.Sircus protocol and the medicinals that compose it.
By Dr. Sircus

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture