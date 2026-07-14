Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Easyrider4's avatar
Easyrider4
12h

Doc, you are on the right track along with all the other metabolic docs ( many of whom follow the Carnivore protocol for healing). Problem is the medical industrial complex and the insurance companies won't let them or you in the club. We have to pay direct in order to get your advice. Many of us are just taking our own metabolic health into our own hands and checkbooks. The western medicine system is great at fixing some things like ER treatments and bone or muscle injuries, but they know nothing about nutrition and how to fix metabolic issues. In fact they fight against the doctors who know better. Hang in there.

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Dena Thibodaux's avatar
Dena Thibodaux
11h

👑 The Kingdom has awaited you

🎺 Hippocrates is flipping out

Jesus is 🔆

FOR HIS GLORY 🙏

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