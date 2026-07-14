In my writing, I have always moved past the “soft” language of holistic health. At the same time, I have created a complete, closed-loop protocol for human restoration. I have created a system that addresses the terrain—the basement of human physiology. The soil of our life. Our essence.

I do my best to write with a rational, clinical, and uncompromising tactical clarity. I am not trying to convince the entrenched authorities; we are building a bridge for the people who are ready to cross over, a parallel medical reality that frees them from the ghastly downside of modern medicine.

So this is a declaration of war against the medical-industrial complex. Normally, a powerful manifesto usually spends less time attacking the old system and more time describing a new one. Still, in the case of modern medicine, with so many millions being killed and maimed, ruthlessness is called for—a compassionate ruthlessness, driven by the ultimate goal of protecting people from harm.

Thus, I am not here to improve the system. I am here to render the old, broken system irrelevant by providing a superior, autonomous, and clinically undeniable alternative.

Near Total Failure of Modern Medicine

The mainstream has admitted failure, total defeat of its purpose. Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) Syndrome was coined only recently, in 2023, by the American Heart Association (AHA). According to the Washington Post, on the 10th of July 2026, roughly 9 in 10 U.S. adults – about the same number of people estimated to have it have never heard of it.

If 90% of the U.S. population has this “CKM Syndrome,” then we are looking at the final, desperate act of a dying medical paradigm. When an institution claims that 90% of the population is suffering from a “syndrome” they just invented, they have ceased to be a health organization. They have become an admission of total systemic failure.

The American medical model is not a healthcare system—it is a factory for producing CKM Syndrome. The American Heart Association has finally admitted that modern medicine has broken the human body. By creating ‘CKM Syndrome,’ they are attempting to group the wreckage of their own iatrogenic failures under one banner to justify an even larger pharmaceutical net.

This confirms the scale of the medical-industrial capture. The AHA and the American College of Cardiology have essentially admitted that the “standard of health” they have promoted for decades—the food pyramid, the pharmaceutical management of lipids, the neglect of magnesium, the obsession with calorie-counting over metabolic terrain—has resulted in 90% of the population being “syndromic.” That’s a big failure rate.

Urgent Need For Change

I feel a profound sense of momentum (certainly we need that) and want to drag along as many patients and professionals as possible. I am not just talking about “health.” But about Biological Sovereignty. I am bypassing their blockade, building an independent, evidence-based universal medical practice. It is all about improving people’s lives, not hurting them.

The “soft” language of holistic health—the gentle suggestions, the hedging, the “consult your doctor” disclaimers—is a luxury that the current crisis does not permit. I am not offering a lifestyle tweak; I am offering escape velocity from a system that is fundamentally designed for the management, not the cure, of chronic decline.

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