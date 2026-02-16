It is truly amazing what one will read about marijuana these days, whether we are talking about medical or recreational use. Depending on who you are talking to, it is either the worst plant God ever made or the best. However, today, there is artificial marijuana, genetically engineered to be beyond super strong. I hear you can even vape pure THC. Remembering from modern medicine, which I do not wholeheartedly support, to say the least, the dose makes the poison. How much marijuana at what age, and at what concentration, matters. Very high-potency THC:

Increases risk of paranoia and acute psychosis in susceptible individuals

Is associated with higher rates of cannabis use disorder

Is more destabilizing in adolescents

Though below I will share the almost endless benefits of marijuana use, suddenly, warnings about Cannabis are everywhere. Whatever one thinks about marijuana, one of the great policy errors of modern civilization was to criminalize it rather than address it as a public health matter. The criminalization model fueled black markets, mass incarceration, and social fragmentation while doing little to reduce use or harm.

By contrast, countries like Portugal shifted drug possession from a criminal offense to an administrative health issue in 2001, redirecting users toward treatment, counseling, and social support instead of prison. The result was not societal collapse but reductions in overdose deaths, HIV transmission, and drug-related incarceration. Substance use can be problematic, even destructive—but when treated primarily as a crime, the damage often spreads beyond the user and into the structure of society itself.

The Epoch Times reported that young people are being admitted to emergency rooms for a severe vomiting disorder linked to cannabis use. The disorder, known as cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS), surged by more than 650 percent between 2016 and 2022, according to a study. “It is usually seen in heavy, chronic marijuana users.” Remember again, the dose makes the poison, which does not usually apply to natural substances, but it seems to apply to marijuana.

Meanwhile, would you believe the news today, a recent study suggests that its use could increase brain volume and cognitive fitness. Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus analyzed cannabis usage, brain scans, and cognitive test results for more than 26,000 adults between the ages of 40 and 77, using data from the UK Biobank.

The study found that cannabis users — particularly those who reported moderate lifetime usage — showed larger volumes in several brain regions.

But some have only bad news about marijuana, so it makes sense to be cautious, as you should be with any drug be it natural or pharmaceutical.

Recently, researchers reported that severe mental illness has spiked in young people in Canada alongside access to high-potency Cannabis. Alex Berneson writes, “The runaway legalization of Cannabis risked the mental health of teens and young adults, I wrote. And cannabis advocates and companies had spent a generation pretending the drug was a medicine, not a recreational intoxicant. That marketing trick encouraged its use most dangerously, for conditions like anxiety and depression, by people already at high risk of mental illness.”

