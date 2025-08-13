Dr.Sircus

Kenneth J Hinnenkamp
21h

My father was diagnosed with skin cancer, not unlike Rick Simpson was. I made some RSO and sent it to him. The cancer cleared up and he never got the surgery his doctor wanted to perform.

Gwyneth
1d

As with any substance that alters consciousness, care must be taken that one's consciousness/ego is on a firm foundation. My brother-in-law commited suicide in a marijuana induced psychosis during "covid".

Also of note, since this substance is consumed both through smoking and ingestion is that Cannabis hyperaccumulates heavy metals (aluminum, cadmium, lead, mercury) and is frequently contaminated with pesticides, insecticides and fungicides, as well as molds, fungus and bacteria. These are all found both in the plant matter and the oil.

Aluminum in Tobacco and Cannabis and Smoking-Related Disease

https://www.amjmed.com/article/S0002-9343(05)00710-2/fulltext

Cannabis Contaminants Limit Pharmacological Use of Cannabidiol

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7516211/

1 reply by Dr. Sircus
