President Donald Trump confirmed he and his administration are considering reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug. “We’re looking at reclassification, and we’ll decide over the next — I would say over the next few weeks, and that determination hopefully will be the right one. It’s a very complicated subject.”

There is a lot to say and learn about marijuana as a medicine and for recreational purposes. Classified as a Schedule 1 drug, marijuana is listed alongside heroin and LSD as “drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.” This is pathetic beyond all reason, starting with the fact that Tylenol is at least 1000 times more dangerous and much more likely to send a person to the emergency room.

mRNA shots should be classified as a Schedule 1 drug, way ahead of marijuana in terms of safety. That said, marijuana is a drug and has some side effects, some of which are pleasurable and a helpful aid in navigating through life, but on the other side, medical marijuana is a beneficial medicine, even for cancer.

Is it safe? It’s a thousand times safer than most drugs. Still, it cannot be denied that there are some downsides, including addiction with chronic use, inflammation, and harm done to overall physiology. A case can be made that some heavy users do compromise themselves mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. But people can do this with or without drugs.

“Marijuana has remarkably low toxicity, and lethal doses in humans have not been described. This is in stark contrast to a number of commonly prescribed medications used for similar purposes, including opiates, anti-emetics, anti-depressants, and muscle relaxants, not to mention legal substances used recreationally, including tobacco and alcohol,” writes Dr. Gregory T. Carter, Clinical Associate Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine. Notice Dr. Carter said low toxicity, not no toxicity.

It is probably half the States that have legalized marijuana for medical purposes because it is an excellent multipurpose medicine, and the list grows of States approving its recreational use, so the federal government must get on board with a humane approval of a popular and in many cases necessary natural substance that can save lives.

“I was diagnosed with prostate cancer on October 18, 2014. My doctor advised me that my only options were to get a prostatectomy, have radiation seeds implanted in my prostate, or receive regular external beam radiation. I declined; I knew there had to be other options. I scoured the Internet and discovered a wealth of information about cannabis oil curing cancer. I was able to obtain some medical marijuana oil (Rick Simpson Oil) and consumed the recommended dosage by mid-January. On January 26, I had a cancer reassessment, which consisted of an MRI with a state-of-the-art Tesla 3 MRI machine. Results – NO SIGN OF CANCER! CANCER FREE! One of the things that helped me while going through all this was reading the testimonials and the success stories of those who have used the oil and were cured, also with a good diet. Now that this wonderful oil has cured me, I feel I need to let others know as well.”

Real Medicine, You Can Grow Yourself

Marijuana was the best medicine for 3-year-old Cash Hyde of Missoula, Montana. The boy’s parents defied doctors’ orders—and Montana law—to get their hands on the medicinal treatment their son needed after he was diagnosed with recurring brain tumors at 22 months old. “I’ve had law enforcement threatening to kick my door down, but I would have done anything to keep Cashy alive,” Mike Hyde, the boy’s father, said to ABCNews.com.

Dr. Donald Abrams, a cancer specialist at San Francisco General Hospital, says, “Every day I see people with nausea secondary to chemotherapy, depression, trouble sleeping, pain,” he says. “I can recommend one drug [marijuana] for all those things, as opposed to writing five different prescriptions.”

