Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken Taylor's avatar
Ken Taylor
15h

People who still run to their doctor to solve all of their health-related issues need to give their heads a serious shake. The cabal(also known as the medical mafia) is not there to help us heal. It is their to push big pharma's poisonous products; products which may temporarily help out but almost always lead to more dependency on the poison(s). The good news is that people have been turning away from this doctor/drug-related dependency and are choosing self-healing and naturopathic remedies which more often than not, produce better, longer-lasting results. Empower yourself!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lori's avatar
Lori
14hEdited

Down with the AMA/AAP. Foul entities that they are. Beware of the AVMA too as they believe in One Health and are vaccine crazed as well. Look what is coming for your pets: self amplifying RNA (saRNA) jabs by Merck Animal Health.

USDA Approves Merck Animal Health’s NOBIVAC® NXT Canine Flu H3N2 – The First and Only RNA-Particle Technology Vaccine for Canine Influenza

Discover Nobivac® nxt-level protection

Nobivac® NXT (next) are the first and only companion animal vaccines to use revolutionary RNA particle technology

https://www.merck-animal-health-usa.com/nobivac/nobivac-nxt

They are using this in Rabies, Dog Flu and Feline Leukemia shots. JUST SAY NO. DEMAND TO LOOK AT THE LABEL ON THE "VACCINE" VIALS. Demand the no thiomersal Rabies shot instead if you are not doing blood titering or have to get the Rabies. Demand Informed Consent for your pets or ask for the package insert and read the info yourself.

Most vets are blue pilled and will not do their research on this. Please be careful and just say NO to this. No long term studies. It is not just humans but our beloved pets we need to watch out for.

Look for a holistic vet instead of an allopathic vet. Here is a link to find one near you.

https://www.ahvma.org/find-a-holistic-veterinarian/#!directory/map/

If not listed there, just type in Google, holistic vets in (put your city).

Merck is for MONEY and they are part of big harma so be aware and advocate for your pets please.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture