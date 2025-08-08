The big, critical question on the table is: What is the truth about mRNA vaccines? RFK Jr. is being torn to Shreds for Cancelling Vaccine Research Projects, for raising this question, putting into doubt the safe and effective narrative. Though some, including me, have had some doubts about Kennedy, he is turning out to be the bravest man on the planet. He is taking on Bif Pharma with his bare hands, which means the whole medical-industrial complex.
The vaccine wars have just gone nuclear after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that it will begin winding down its mRNA vaccine development efforts, focusing instead on a federal health agency that develops medical countermeasures to address public health emergencies. The “wind-down” will impact 22 projects totaling nearly $500 million, according to HHS’s press release.
mRNA vaccines have been credited by public health experts with saving millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many infectious disease experts have stressed that years of research have shown the shots are both safe and effective. That is what the mainstream narrative says, and it’s total, absolute hogwash.
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that “data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu.” In Reality, the story, as millions know, is much worse than that. Instead of saving millions of lives, mRNA has ruined and even killed millions, and the numbers keep adding up because of all the delayed heart disease caused by genetic injections, and this is both documented and admitted by vaccine producers.
Mainstream medical organizations think that Kennedy is making changes that threaten the public health system, from telling lies about the childhood vaccine schedule (actually telling the truth) to replacing credible members of a vaccine advisory panel (compromised professionals who sold out to pharmaceutical interests) with people known to spread misinformation (truths about vaccines.)
“Never Has America Been More Vulnerable” — People Are Horrified After
RFK Jr. Announced He’s Cutting $500 Million in Funding for mRNA Vaccines
Oh really? People are horrified that the government is pulling back from the development of the nastiest medical technology ever invented. This is the kind of trash that makes the media so untrustworthy. It is all part of the vaccine wars that have gone into overdrive.
The Great Nonsense of mRNA Vaccines
mRNA vaccines, which stand for messenger ribonucleic acid (RNA), are “highly effective” and “safe,” according to the National Council on Aging, a nonprofit organization that works to improve the health of older adults in the U.S.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, the mRNA vaccine helps teach your body to fight infectious diseases. More specifically, mRNA technology is utilized in the COVID-19 vaccine, which infectious disease experts say is what helped to slow the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S.
Groups like the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) have spoken out against these changes, and some significant medical associations are even suing Kennedy in response to his modifications to the COVID-19 vaccine schedule because they want to continue to attack children and their mothers with a dangerous vaccine that they do not need. The AAP should be renamed the American Academy of Pediatric Terrorists. Twenty-two years ago, I wrote a book titled The Terror of Pediatric Medicine, and it was, of course, about vaccines.
People who still run to their doctor to solve all of their health-related issues need to give their heads a serious shake. The cabal(also known as the medical mafia) is not there to help us heal. It is their to push big pharma's poisonous products; products which may temporarily help out but almost always lead to more dependency on the poison(s). The good news is that people have been turning away from this doctor/drug-related dependency and are choosing self-healing and naturopathic remedies which more often than not, produce better, longer-lasting results. Empower yourself!
Down with the AMA/AAP. Foul entities that they are. Beware of the AVMA too as they believe in One Health and are vaccine crazed as well. Look what is coming for your pets: self amplifying RNA (saRNA) jabs by Merck Animal Health.
USDA Approves Merck Animal Health’s NOBIVAC® NXT Canine Flu H3N2 – The First and Only RNA-Particle Technology Vaccine for Canine Influenza
Discover Nobivac® nxt-level protection
Nobivac® NXT (next) are the first and only companion animal vaccines to use revolutionary RNA particle technology
https://www.merck-animal-health-usa.com/nobivac/nobivac-nxt
They are using this in Rabies, Dog Flu and Feline Leukemia shots. JUST SAY NO. DEMAND TO LOOK AT THE LABEL ON THE "VACCINE" VIALS. Demand the no thiomersal Rabies shot instead if you are not doing blood titering or have to get the Rabies. Demand Informed Consent for your pets or ask for the package insert and read the info yourself.
Most vets are blue pilled and will not do their research on this. Please be careful and just say NO to this. No long term studies. It is not just humans but our beloved pets we need to watch out for.
Look for a holistic vet instead of an allopathic vet. Here is a link to find one near you.
https://www.ahvma.org/find-a-holistic-veterinarian/#!directory/map/
If not listed there, just type in Google, holistic vets in (put your city).
Merck is for MONEY and they are part of big harma so be aware and advocate for your pets please.