There is so much BS in the world, with experts thinking they know what they are doing, that hardly anyone knows what the truth is anymore about anything. This goes for heart disease as well as cancer and probably everything else. It’s a confusing world that is in danger of extinguishing itself with misinformation. One confusing truth is that much of that misinformation is the truth, but the liars of the world throw around words like misinformation and skeptics like they know what they are talking about when they certainly don’t.

Kennedy, representing the government, has said to stop trusting the experts, who have driven the public’s health into the gutter. Yet the Guardian has the arrogance to print that the Trump administration’s “war on science” is effectively greenlighting the politicization of science. “The current administration is waging a war on science,” warned Celine Gounder, a professor of medicine and an infectious disease expert at New York University.

“Today we see rising threats to the public health institutions that have kept our world safe for generations,” she said, citing “cuts to research that benefits the lives of millions, looming public health emergencies that are not being addressed with the urgency they demand, and a continued coordinated attack on the very idea of the scientific process.” Gounder added: “Over the past few months, we have seen the Trump administration engage not only in medical misinformation, but in active censorship of scientific discourse.”

She couldn’t be more wrong. It’s not the present Trump administration that destroyed scientific credibility — it is the scientists and bureaucrats who continue to sell their souls to the highest bidder. From the FDA to the CDC to the WHO, these institutions have not kept the world safe, but rather ensured the slaughter of millions through failed paradigms, failed pharmaceuticals, and the chronic disease epidemic.

Chronic Venous Insufficiency

President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after he noticed “mild” swelling in his legs. His physician described the condition as “benign” and “common,” particularly among adults above age 70, adding that the president is in “excellent health.”

Chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) is a circulatory condition in which the veins in the leg have difficulty returning blood to the heart due to damaged valves. “Unlike the arteries, the veins have valves that help return blood to the heart,” Dr. Andrea Obi, vascular surgeon at University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center and associate professor of vascular surgery at University of Michigan Medical School, said.

This can cause blood to pool in the legs and lead to leg swelling. CVI is relatively common, affecting up to 40% of the U.S. population, according to the Society for Vascular Surgery. This figure may be an underestimation because CVI is not detected on any routine screening test.

If deep veins are affected, some patients may require an angioplasty to widen the narrow or blocked veins or stenting to restore blood flow. “Your calf muscle will substitute for your valves, and your calf muscle will actually push the blood back up to your heart,” Dr. Obi said. “We tell all our patients, ‘You should do some walking program to keep that calf pump strong. The worst thing you can do is stand on your feet for long periods of time and allow the blood to pool.”

As expected, the medical press and the government are telling us only part of the story. The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies, bilateral lower extremities, and venous Doppler ultrasounds, which revealed chronic venous insufficiency, “a benign and common condition.” What they are not saying is that anyone of Trump’s age, under a lot of stress through many years, with a junk food addiction (Donald Trump is widely known for his love of junk food, and he’s never made a secret of it), is prone to a lot more than just venous insufficiency. The chances of him not having plaque buildup in the blood, with at a minimum, a slight to severe case of arteriosclerosis, would be close to zero. The idea that venous insufficiency is his only vascular issue is laughable.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS