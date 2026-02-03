Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Medical Terrorism: Why Modern Medicine Became a Weapon Against Humanity

Dr. Sircus's avatar
Dr. Sircus
Feb 03, 2026

Dr. Sircus speaks openly — and without compromise — about what he has called medical terrorism for more than three decades.

He explains how this term was born in the early 1990s, beginning with his book The Terror of Pediatric Medicine, and why he believes modern medicine has become the greatest form of terrorism in the world — not through bombs, but through policy, coercion, censorship, and pharmaceutical dominance.

In this video, Dr. Sircus explains:

Why he openly calls himself an extremist in medicine

How the medical system enforces obedience through fear, licensing, and punishment

Why most doctors are trapped as slaves to pharmaceutical power

Why COVID, mRNA technology, and gain-of-function research exposed the system

Why no one has been held legally accountable for mass injury and death

Why the term medical terrorism is avoided — even by critics of vaccines

Why reducing the childhood vaccine schedule was a historic breakthrough

Why institutions like the FDA and CDC lost moral legitimacy

This is not political theater.

It is a moral diagnosis of a system that profits from sickness and avoids accountability.

👉 If you want to go deeper with me, follow me on Substack — you can join for free and receive my newsletters and weekly videos, or become a paid subscriber to access all my exclusive content.

Dr.Sircus
Newsletters with information about Natural Allopathic Medicine that will guide you through Dr.Sircus protocol and the medicinals that compose it.
By Dr. Sircus

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Mark Sircus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture