Medical Terrorism: Why Modern Medicine Became a Weapon Against Humanity

Dr. Sircus speaks openly — and without compromise — about what he has called medical terrorism for more than three decades.

He explains how this term was born in the early 1990s, beginning with his book The Terror of Pediatric Medicine, and why he believes modern medicine has become the greatest form of terrorism in the world — not through bombs, but through policy, coercion, censorship, and pharmaceutical dominance.

In this video, Dr. Sircus explains:

Why he openly calls himself an extremist in medicine

How the medical system enforces obedience through fear, licensing, and punishment

Why most doctors are trapped as slaves to pharmaceutical power

Why COVID, mRNA technology, and gain-of-function research exposed the system

Why no one has been held legally accountable for mass injury and death

Why the term medical terrorism is avoided — even by critics of vaccines

Why reducing the childhood vaccine schedule was a historic breakthrough

Why institutions like the FDA and CDC lost moral legitimacy

This is not political theater.

It is a moral diagnosis of a system that profits from sickness and avoids accountability.

