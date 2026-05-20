Medicine by Captivity: The Rise of the Hostage Physician
Dr. Joseph Varon: (published by Brownstone Institute)
“The intensive care unit (ICU) was crowded before sunrise, again. After 40 years in medicine, I am not sure what “full” even means anymore. Every ICU now feels just one patient away from disaster. Patients wait in emergency departments for beds that do not exist. Another transfer is already on the way because someone thinks our ICU still has space. Nurses are exhausted. Residents are exhausted. Families are scared. Doctors try to think clearly while phones ring, alarms sound, charts pile up, and somewhere, someone checks dashboards and occupancy numbers while real people struggle to breathe just a few feet away.
I remember one morning clearly because it still bothers me years later. An administrator came into the ICU and asked about the “game plan” for one of my patients since his insurance would run out at the end of the week. I remember feeling angry, not because I cared about getting paid, but because I realized how much institutional pressure had taken over medical decisions. The focus was no longer on whether the patient needed ICU care or if the family understood what was happening. Instead, the conversation was about the “insurance clock.” I stood there wondering when this became normal. When did hospitals stop feeling like hospitals and start feeling like big systems moving people through pathways, numbers, and coverage limits?
Nobody in the room seemed shocked because everybody already understood the environment we were functioning inside. That may actually be the part that bothers me the most and made me write this article. We adapted to it. We normalized it. Human beings can normalize almost anything if they live inside it long enough. Physicians are especially vulnerable to this because medicine trains doctors to absorb enormous pressure quietly.”
This account from Dr. Varon perfectly encapsulates the tragedy of modern medicine: the transformation of the healing arts into a systems-driven industrial enterprise. When Dr. Varon speaks of “physician captivity,” he describes a reality in which the doctor is no longer the patient’s primary advocate but a middle manager tasked with navigating the competing interests of insurance companies, hospital administrative metrics, and the “insurance clock.”
Yes, they did, they drained half his blood, gave him an enema, and that was the end of him. Doctors have been killing humans for a long time. They literally drained the life out of Washington, not out of malice but simply by following the established protocols recommended by the best physicians at the time. Today, the medical orthodoxy has replaced bloodletting with mRNA genetic injections hailed as the saviors of humanity.
Yes, as we trash modern medicine’s treatment of chronic disease, it is fair to say modern medicine performs miracles in moments of crisis. It can stop bleeding, restart hearts, replace joints, suppress infections, and keep premature infants alive. Yet beneath these undeniable achievements lies a darker structural reality that more and more people instinctively feel but struggle to articulate: much of modern medicine no longer restores health—it manages captivity.
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Excellent analysis. This confirms the average person's suspicions about the embedded corruption in the corporate medical mafia. It is far better to put in all of the work necessary to have or rebuild one's health by some kind of exercise regimen, healthy eating habits, drinking good(non-fluoridated) water and getting proper sleep, than to visit a doctor or get stuck in the hospital/meat grinder system. Undertake to stay as far away from this death cult as is possible.
Once again we see what happens when corporations/big business/any other name you want to label it, take over a system. likely works great for robots, humans-not so much.