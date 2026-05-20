Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Ken Taylor's avatar
Ken Taylor
14h

Excellent analysis. This confirms the average person's suspicions about the embedded corruption in the corporate medical mafia. It is far better to put in all of the work necessary to have or rebuild one's health by some kind of exercise regimen, healthy eating habits, drinking good(non-fluoridated) water and getting proper sleep, than to visit a doctor or get stuck in the hospital/meat grinder system. Undertake to stay as far away from this death cult as is possible.

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Truth as a 2nd Language's avatar
Truth as a 2nd Language
11h

Once again we see what happens when corporations/big business/any other name you want to label it, take over a system. likely works great for robots, humans-not so much.

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