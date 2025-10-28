Meditation: The Gateway to the Highest Self

Meditation is not an escape from life — it’s a return to your highest self.

After fifty years of daily meditation, Dr. Sircus shares how true meditation connects us to pure consciousness — what some call God — and how combining it with prayer can transform not only the mind, but the heart and soul.

In this video, he explores:

The difference between mindfulness and deep meditation

How prayer programs the heart toward beauty

Why silence is the path to strength and clarity

How the “dark side” of meditation is misunderstood

In a time of chaos and noise, meditation is not optional — it’s survival.

