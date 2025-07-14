A group of doctors writing for Orthomolecular News wrote: “Despite decades of intensive research and substantial investment in therapeutic development, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) remains the leading cause of death worldwide. A key reason may be the significant limitations of the prevailing lipid-lowering approach in ASCVD management. While this approach may slow plaque progression, studies show only modest reductions in cardiovascular events and mortality. It generally fails to reverse existing plaque or address other critical factors like inflammation, oxidative stress, and insulin resistance, which are known drivers of ASCVD. Furthermore, statin side effects can affect patient compliance, and the “one-size-fits-all” model often overlooks individualized needs and essential lifestyle factors. Research suggests that LDL-cholesterol functions more as an intermediary mechanism rather than a root cause of ASCVD, with the limited progress in ASCVD outcomes likely due to an overemphasis on these intermediary factors rather than addressing the full array of root causes.”

Sayler Ji writes, “Atherosclerosis—the progressive narrowing of the arteries due to plaque buildup—is a leading cause of heart attacks and strokes. For decades, mainstream medicine has leaned heavily on statins and surgical interventions, but these approaches often address symptoms rather than root causes. Worse yet, many patients experience significant side effects from long-term statin use, including muscle pain, liver damage, and increased risk of diabetes. (View evidence of over 300+ statin-associated adverse effects here)”

A study found that many heart patients are taking a staggering number of medications. Researchers say some of those drugs might be making their problems worse for those at risk of heart failure. A report by the American Heart Association reveals that more than half of older heart failure patients leave the hospital with at least 10 prescription medications in their name. The study of 558 adults over the age of 65 finds that a staggering 84 percent took five or more drugs before entering a hospital, and 42 percent were taking over 10.

“High medication burden, also known as polypharmacy, is commonly associated with adverse events and reactions,” says senior study author Parag Goyal in a media release. “Some of these drugs may be appropriate. However, our prior work has shown that many patients are discharged with prescriptions for medications that can worsen heart failure,” Goyal, a geriatric cardiologist at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, warns.

Realizing Escape Velocity from Modern Cardiology

So, of course, we need a new approach to cardiology that focuses on the causes, including what all the causes cause, which is plaque buildup and eventual blood clots.

High blood sugar and insulin, smoking, toxins, junk food, and stress are the leading causes of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), which remains the primary cause of death worldwide despite all the Statin drugs and best efforts of cardiologists everywhere.

No one needs to take toxic Statin drugs now that cyclodextrins have arrived on the scene. Cyclodextrins work fast; within two to four weeks, patients with angina get relief. Then there is Nattokinase, which, when taken at the correct dosage, will help the cyclodextrins. Magnesium, chlorine dioxide, hydrogen, oxygen, and carbon dioxide gases will always help.

Almost everyone with diabetes, metabolic syndrome, being overweight/obese, under high stress, smoking, and having too much insulin and glucose in their blood needs to read this book and start practicing Natural Cardiology. Everyone who has taken mRNA vaccines needs to protect their hearts with magnesium because of myocarditis.

Don’t even try to tell your cardiologist that magnesium deficiency is the cause of most cardio diseases. Lower magnesium concentrations are found in most heart attack patients. People do not die of heart attacks; they are dying of magnesium deficiencies. People with magnesium deficiencies are 50% more likely to die.

