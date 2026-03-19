This essay paints a picture of a system that’s not just failing neurologically but potentially complicit in worsening it through over-medicalization. For all its extraordinary technology and scientific sophistication, modern medicine remains strangely helpless in the face of neurological decline. Dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and a host of other neurodegenerative disorders continue to spread through aging populations. At the same time, the medical system offers little more than modest symptom management and expensive diagnostic tools that do nothing but make matters worse over the long term.

Billions of dollars have been invested in research, countless pharmaceutical trials have been conducted, and yet the fundamental trajectory of these diseases is getting worse. The explosion of neurodegenerative conditions (Alzheimer’s alone projected to affect 150+ million globally by mid-century) while conventional approaches remain stuck on symptom management, amyloid-targeting drugs with marginal benefits, and zero real cures, is indefensible.

Deaths from Alzheimer’s in America have soared 55 percent since 1999 as the burden of this fatal form of dementia grows and the population ages, a federal health report said. “Millions of Americans and their family members are profoundly affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” said former CDC Acting Director Anne Schuchat. There is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, if you listen to your doctor, which is not a smart thing to do.

The uncomfortable reality is that despite decades of promises and breakthroughs that never quite arrive, the medical establishment still struggles to understand—let alone reverse—the biological processes that slowly dismantle the human brain.

The tragedy is not simply scientific failure. It is that millions of families confront these illnesses with the expectation that modern medicine will provide answers, only to discover that the system is far better at naming neurological disease than it is at preventing or curing it. In that sense, the crisis of dementia may reveal something deeper about the way medicine approaches chronic illness itself. Saying modern medicine has dementia is, in reality, being entirely too kind.

What makes it difficult emotionally is that dementia is not just another illness. It gradually erodes the very things that make a person who they are—their memories, personality, language, and sense of self. Families watch someone they love slowly disappear while the body remains alive. That experience leaves many people feeling that medicine, despite all its sophistication, has very little to offer beyond monitoring the decline.

Getting to the Meat of the Problem

A key factor is cellular stress and energy failure. Neurons are extremely energy-dependent cells. When mitochondrial function declines, or glucose metabolism becomes impaired—as often happens in aging and metabolic disease—the cell activates stress pathways that can increase kinase activity. These pathways can accelerate tau phosphorylation as part of a maladaptive stress response.

Inflammation also plays a role. Activated microglia and inflammatory cytokines in the brain can stimulate signaling cascades that enhance tau-modifying enzymes. Over time, this inflammatory environment contributes to the progressive accumulation of abnormal tau.

In short, tau hyperphosphorylation tends to appear when neurons are under metabolic, oxidative, or inflammatory stress. Instead of remaining a flexible regulatory protein, tau becomes chemically altered, detaches from microtubules, and eventually aggregates into tangles that disrupt neuronal function and contribute to neurodegeneration.

Dementia is not a single disease but a syndrome, meaning a collection of symptoms involving progressive decline in memory, thinking, behavior, and the ability to perform everyday activities. Mainstream medicine recognizes several underlying diseases that can cause dementia, each with somewhat different mechanisms.

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