Money for Nothing - $325 Trillion in Debt

The Fake World of Money Is About to Collapse

What happens when $325 trillion in debt starts to vanish?

We live in a system built on illusion — and few illusions are as dangerous as the one we call “money.”

In this video, Dr. Sircus breaks down one of the most urgent threats facing the world today: the coming collapse of the global debt-based financial system.

This is not speculation. It’s math. It’s physics. And it’s accelerating.

Here’s what he covers:

Why modern money is nothing more than debt — and why that’s a ticking bomb

How pension funds, national budgets, and personal savings are all tied to collapsing bonds

What Japan’s current crisis tells us about what’s coming next

The trap of rising interest rates + massive debt = global catastrophe

Why most of this is not even accounted for in official debt numbers

What individuals can do to prepare before the panic sets in

This isn’t just an economic problem — it’s a man-made disaster in slow motion.

