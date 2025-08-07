Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7
3

Money for Nothing - $325 Trillion in Debt

Dr. Sircus's avatar
Dr. Sircus
Aug 07, 2025
7
3
Share
Transcript

The Fake World of Money Is About to Collapse
What happens when $325 trillion in debt starts to vanish?

We live in a system built on illusion — and few illusions are as dangerous as the one we call “money.”
In this video, Dr. Sircus breaks down one of the most urgent threats facing the world today: the coming collapse of the global debt-based financial system.

This is not speculation. It’s math. It’s physics. And it’s accelerating.

Here’s what he covers:

  • Why modern money is nothing more than debt — and why that’s a ticking bomb

  • How pension funds, national budgets, and personal savings are all tied to collapsing bonds

  • What Japan’s current crisis tells us about what’s coming next

  • The trap of rising interest rates + massive debt = global catastrophe

  • Why most of this is not even accounted for in official debt numbers

  • What individuals can do to prepare before the panic sets in

This isn’t just an economic problem — it’s a man-made disaster in slow motion.

🗝️ Subscribe for free to receive weekly videos and newsletters, or become a paid subscriber to access exclusive protocols, in-depth analysis, and private insights.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture