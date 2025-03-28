Statins are still very cheap and highly effective cholesterol-lowering drugs, they like to say, but high-risk heart patients may have an even better option, a new evidence review says. Combining statins with another drug, ezetimibe, significantly reduces the risk of death in patients with clogged arteries, according to findings published Sunday in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

What they do not say is that the chemical combo increases the risk of adverse drug interactions, and thus, side effects are probably multiplied. But what they do say is that this combination therapy would prevent more than 330,000 deaths a year worldwide among patients who have already suffered a heart attack, including almost 50,000 deaths in the U.S. alone, researchers said.

“This study confirms that combined cholesterol lowering therapy should be considered immediately and should be the gold standard for treatment of very high-risk patients after an acute cardiovascular event,” senior researcher Dr. Peter Toth, a professor of clinical family and community medicine at the University of Illinois, said in a news release.

I do not believe a word of it.

Not when the so-called “evidence” is brought to us by pharmaceutical insiders, echoed by compromised journals, and spoon-fed to the public through press releases designed to scare and sell. The idea that combining statins with another drug like ezetimibe — both known to cause adverse effects — will now become the “gold standard” for saving lives is not only scientifically dishonest, it’s medically reckless.

Let’s be clear: Statins do not treat the root cause of heart disease. They merely manipulate a number — cholesterol — that’s been scapegoated for decades. As I’ve written before, cholesterol is not the enemy. It is essential, even protective, especially during physiological stress or inflammation. The real villain isn’t cholesterol — it’s inflammation. It’s oxidative stress. It’s magnesium deficiency. It’s acidic tissue environments.

What’s worse, this “gold standard” of dual-drug therapy does nothing to address the cause of cardiovascular disease—it merely numbs the metrics while the fire burns on beneath the surface. Statins and ezetimibe do not touch the deeper pathology. They do not reduce arterial stiffness, restore endothelial function, or regenerate heart tissue. They suppress, silence, mask, and damage.

This system is built on lies so deeply embedded in medical culture that even “confessions of a cardiologist,” as I once highlighted, are not enough to turn the tide. They know it’s inflammation. They know it’s about the terrain. Yet they keep prescribing drugs that damage the liver, drain CoQ10, suppress cognition, and provoke muscular degeneration.

They are crazy because they dare to call this progress.

Meanwhile, in the natural world, solutions abound — and they don’t require prescriptions. They require understanding. Bicarbonate therapy, magnesium repletion, vitamin D restoration, high-dose omega-3s, infrared therapy, and breathing techniques that regulate CO₂ and oxygen balance. These are the actual “gold standard” therapies. And unlike statins, they don’t cause side effects — they create side benefits.

If we are going to stop heart disease — truly stop it — we must abandon this cholesterol-lowering myth once and for all. The body isn’t betraying us. It’s doing its best under toxic, nutrient-depleted, pharmaceutically hijacked conditions. The betrayal is not in your arteries. It’s in the medical-industrial complex. It’s in the pills sold as salvation while the cause is ignored.

