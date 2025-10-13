Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kenneth J Hinnenkamp's avatar
Kenneth J Hinnenkamp
2h

Vaccines are not your friend. Never have been.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture