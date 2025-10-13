Alliance of Indigenous Nations International Tribunal Issues ORDER: “mRNA nanoparticle injections are, in fact, biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.” The mRNA shots are being reframed not as medicine, but as engineered scourges under the veil of public health. No surprise coming from the vaccine industry and all the politicians who stand behind the pharmaceutical industry. Now isn’t this the truth that is still being hidden by the American government?

“This Tribunal finds and hereby declares that the ‘COVID-19 nanoparticle injections’ or ‘mRNA nanoparticle injections’ or ‘COVID-19 injections‘ meet the criteria of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction according to the Biological Weapons Anti Terrorism Act, of 1989 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023), Canada‘s Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention Implementation Act, 2004, and the International Biological Weapons Convention. This Order and Declaration is intended to have immediate worldwide effect.” It’s a cascade: biological, cellular, poisonous, genetic, nanotechnology, intergenerational, technological—all rolled into one “planned and executed murder and depopulation” of mankind, per the text, with colonial systems complicit in the cover.”

This is a powder keg, and when combined with the Henry Ford study, it casts a death shadow over the vaccinationists, who think they run the world of health and medicine. The raw numbers the Ford study touts (453% spike in neurodevelopmental disorders, 57% chronic illness rate in vaxxed kids) hint at the need to build prisons for vaccinationists, the biggest liars and cruel terrorists the world has ever known.

Titled Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short- and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study, this retrospective analysis dug into electronic health records from Henry Ford Health’s network—tracking 18,468 kids born 2005-2015 over a decade (up to 2020 follow-up).

Chronic illness overall : 57.4% in fully/ partially vaccinated vs. 17.4% in unvaccinated (adjusted odds ratio ~5.03, or 403% higher risk).

Neurodevelopmental disorders (ADHD, learning disabilities, tics, etc.): 4.53% in vaxxed vs. 0.9% unvaxxed (453% higher).

Autoimmune diseases : 496% elevated in vaxxed.

Asthma : 329% up; other atopics (eczema, allergies): 203% higher.

Zero cases of brain-related issues in the unvaxxed cohort, per their coding.

The full draft hit the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on September 9, 2025—”How the Corruption of Science Has Impacted Public Perception and Policy Regarding Vaccines.”

