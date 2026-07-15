Multiculturalism and Rape
While language has often been used as a means of control, it can also be an effective weapon of destruction. Teach people to be timid and passive. Convince them that being weak and submissive is a virtue. Once you have achieved that, the people will not resist as their culture, their families, and their nation are torn down around them. Western civilization has mastered the art of self-destruction, and most politicians are in on it.
The hard reality is that the “multicultural” experiment in the West is not a melting pot; it is a slaughterhouse for the feminine principle. We have moved beyond the point where “tolerance” is a virtue. When a society tolerates the systematic destruction of its own women and children, that society has lost its will to survive and perhaps deserves to be destroyed. But in the meantime, there is no doubt. Western politicians are the scum of the earth. They are complicit in rape and the invasion of their countries by hordes of people who have no intention of integrating with Western culture, morals, or even laws.
The Rape of the West: When “Tolerance” Becomes Complicity
According to official federal government data, 53% of all gangrape suspects in Germany in 2025 were foreign nationals, even though they are a small minority. In a country where foreigners represent a fraction of the population, this is not just a crime wave—it is a demographic invasion of the most brutal kind. 751 victims were gangraped in Germany last year alone. The 2025 German data is not a “statistical outlier.” It is a final, screaming indictment of an entire civilization’s surrender. 80% of the victims were German citizens.
And yet, when Alice Weidel of the AfD stood in the Bundestag to expose how migrant gangs are driving underage German girls into drug addiction and prostitution, she was met with laughter from the legacy political class. They laughed at the subjugation of their own daughters. They laughed at the destruction of their own safety. Let’s see if they laugh when their souls are hung out to dry.
This is the “suicidal empathy” we have been warning about, and the Pope and the Royal Family of England are the West’s biggest betrayers in this regard. How did we get here? It is the result of a deliberate, multi-decade abandonment of the feminine principle.
Ideology Over Innocence: In towns across England—Rotherham, Telford, Rochdale—police and social workers watched for years as Pakistani and Afghan rape gangs treated underage British girls like property. They didn’t intervene because they were terrified of being called “racist.” They chose the safety of an ideology over the safety of the children.
The Sanitized Narrative: The media routinely hides the identity of the perpetrators by using terms like “youth gangs” or “men with migration backgrounds.” They hide the truth because the truth contradicts the “multicultural” religion they have forced upon the West.
The Normalization of Barbarism: From Sweden (now the “rape capital of Europe”) to the streets of England, we have imported cultures that do not just tolerate the subjugation of women—they codify it. In these cultures, women are “captives of the right hand,” and infidel women are viewed as fair game.
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Many thanks for this treatise. I was not aware this situation was in crisis proportions in Marxist Europe. The pols of each nation and the EU are absolutely non-empathetic to this situation since they continue to allow Muslims to conquer Europe AND "with no shots fired". Hopefully at this juncture, God will send a Savior to Europe (EU) like He did with Donald Trump (Romans 13:1) to save the USA from itself (in addition to preventing an Iran/Israel nuclear holocaust).
This is a life and death warning you're sending out, for women, children, western civilization, and for our very humanity, Dr. Sircus, and many thanks for your insight and courage. Notably, you don't just decry the current ongoing atrocities, you offer essential palliative advice to trauma-suffering victims that they likely haven't received elsewhere from the pharmaceutically-obsessed medical industry.
Who could possibly disagree with the facts and righteousness of what you're saying here?
My take is that the miseducated and propagandized diversity champions might see everything through a racial rather than cultural lens and are loath to condemn differently hued others. There are ethnocentric-phobics who reflexively defend any culture other than their own, and there are anti-Christians who are sympathetic to other belief traditions. There are even devout Christians who believe the welcoming of others who hurt their hosts should be tolerated in a gross misunderstanding of "turning the other cheek.
Then, there are just the odd permissive parent types or socialists who don't believe in holding individuals accountable for bad or even criminal behavior and who prefer to blame circumstances or government. Maybe even those psychologically crippled locals among us who are living in xxx extreme porn worlds in their heads enjoy the spectacle of men inflicting themselves on the physically weaker.
All this said, I'd add something more salient: western civ powerful interests determined a path to our cultural "self-destruction" a long time ago with the Kalergi plan to change culture from independent individualism to dependent collectivism and currently being implemented in Europe and the US over these past many decades of engineered soft "invasions."
More sickening, at least to me, is how western civilization has been corrupted to a fatal degree by an underworld of misogynist and, often, pedophile-oriented secret societies and human trafficking networks. In other words, it's just not the many "other" rapists and violent marauders who are scourging the flower and seed of our culture; it is, and has been for a long time, many of our own homegrown powerful individuals and dues-paying minions who enslave, torture, rape and snuff babies, children, and adults of every color.
Maybe the Establishment isn't doing anything about the immigrant violence against women, because it, all along has been, and still is, indulging in similar violence for perverse pleasure, ritual, and profit and with outrageous social and legal impunity in our own countries. Of course, police wear checkerboards whether lodge members, or not. Not all are involved in the aforementioned, of course, but most politicians, CEOs, celebrities, and royals wear certain ties and particular colors of and insignia on clothing and jewelry to signal membership and group identity. Would that they all stop tolerating dark doings.
In fact, perhaps the current immigrant criminality has been allowed to fester to remove the focus on our own creeps' doings and also to further their own personal and network opportunities under cover of the public's growing outrage over the unconscionable impunity most rapist immigrants seem to enjoy in our lands of supposed law and order.