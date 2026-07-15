Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Randy Chambers's avatar
Randy Chambers
7h

Many thanks for this treatise. I was not aware this situation was in crisis proportions in Marxist Europe. The pols of each nation and the EU are absolutely non-empathetic to this situation since they continue to allow Muslims to conquer Europe AND "with no shots fired". Hopefully at this juncture, God will send a Savior to Europe (EU) like He did with Donald Trump (Romans 13:1) to save the USA from itself (in addition to preventing an Iran/Israel nuclear holocaust).

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Miss Parker's avatar
Miss Parker
11hEdited

This is a life and death warning you're sending out, for women, children, western civilization, and for our very humanity, Dr. Sircus, and many thanks for your insight and courage. Notably, you don't just decry the current ongoing atrocities, you offer essential palliative advice to trauma-suffering victims that they likely haven't received elsewhere from the pharmaceutically-obsessed medical industry.

Who could possibly disagree with the facts and righteousness of what you're saying here?

My take is that the miseducated and propagandized diversity champions might see everything through a racial rather than cultural lens and are loath to condemn differently hued others. There are ethnocentric-phobics who reflexively defend any culture other than their own, and there are anti-Christians who are sympathetic to other belief traditions. There are even devout Christians who believe the welcoming of others who hurt their hosts should be tolerated in a gross misunderstanding of "turning the other cheek.

Then, there are just the odd permissive parent types or socialists who don't believe in holding individuals accountable for bad or even criminal behavior and who prefer to blame circumstances or government. Maybe even those psychologically crippled locals among us who are living in xxx extreme porn worlds in their heads enjoy the spectacle of men inflicting themselves on the physically weaker.

﻿All this said, I'd add something more salient: western civ powerful interests determined a path to our cultural "self-destruction" a long time ago with the Kalergi plan to change culture from independent individualism to dependent collectivism and currently being implemented in Europe and the US over these past many decades of engineered soft "invasions."

More sickening, at least to me, is how﻿ western civilization has been corrupted to a fatal degree by an underworld of misogynist and, often, pedophile-oriented secret societies and human trafficking networks. ﻿In other words, it's just not the many "other" rapists and violent marauders who are scourging the flower and seed of our culture; it is, and has been for a long time, many of our own homegrown powerful individuals and dues-paying minions who enslave, torture, rape and snuff babies, children, and adults of every color.

Maybe the Establishment isn't doing anything about the immigrant violence against women, because it, all along has been, and still is, indulging in similar violence for perverse pleasure, ritual, and profit and with outrageous social and legal impunity in our own countries. Of course, police wear checkerboards whether lodge members, or not. Not all are involved in the aforementioned, of course, but most politicians, CEOs, celebrities, and royals wear certain ties and particular colors of and insignia on clothing and jewelry to signal membership and group identity. Would that they all stop tolerating dark doings.

In fact, perhaps the current immigrant criminality has been allowed to fester to remove the focus on our own creeps' doings and also to further their own personal and network opportunities under cover of the public's growing outrage over the unconscionable impunity most rapist immigrants seem to enjoy in our lands of supposed law and order.

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