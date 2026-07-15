While language has often been used as a means of control, it can also be an effective weapon of destruction. Teach people to be timid and passive. Convince them that being weak and submissive is a virtue. Once you have achieved that, the people will not resist as their culture, their families, and their nation are torn down around them. Western civilization has mastered the art of self-destruction, and most politicians are in on it.

The hard reality is that the “multicultural” experiment in the West is not a melting pot; it is a slaughterhouse for the feminine principle. We have moved beyond the point where “tolerance” is a virtue. When a society tolerates the systematic destruction of its own women and children, that society has lost its will to survive and perhaps deserves to be destroyed. But in the meantime, there is no doubt. Western politicians are the scum of the earth. They are complicit in rape and the invasion of their countries by hordes of people who have no intention of integrating with Western culture, morals, or even laws.

The Rape of the West: When “Tolerance” Becomes Complicity

According to official federal government data, 53% of all gangrape suspects in Germany in 2025 were foreign nationals, even though they are a small minority. In a country where foreigners represent a fraction of the population, this is not just a crime wave—it is a demographic invasion of the most brutal kind. 751 victims were gangraped in Germany last year alone. The 2025 German data is not a “statistical outlier.” It is a final, screaming indictment of an entire civilization’s surrender. 80% of the victims were German citizens.

And yet, when Alice Weidel of the AfD stood in the Bundestag to expose how migrant gangs are driving underage German girls into drug addiction and prostitution, she was met with laughter from the legacy political class. They laughed at the subjugation of their own daughters. They laughed at the destruction of their own safety. Let’s see if they laugh when their souls are hung out to dry.

This is the “suicidal empathy” we have been warning about, and the Pope and the Royal Family of England are the West’s biggest betrayers in this regard. How did we get here? It is the result of a deliberate, multi-decade abandonment of the feminine principle.

Ideology Over Innocence: In towns across England—Rotherham, Telford, Rochdale—police and social workers watched for years as Pakistani and Afghan rape gangs treated underage British girls like property. They didn’t intervene because they were terrified of being called “racist.” They chose the safety of an ideology over the safety of the children.

The Sanitized Narrative: The media routinely hides the identity of the perpetrators by using terms like “youth gangs” or “men with migration backgrounds.” They hide the truth because the truth contradicts the “multicultural” religion they have forced upon the West.

The Normalization of Barbarism: From Sweden (now the “rape capital of Europe”) to the streets of England, we have imported cultures that do not just tolerate the subjugation of women—they codify it. In these cultures, women are “captives of the right hand,” and infidel women are viewed as fair game.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS