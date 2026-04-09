My Commitment to Truth: Defending Free Spech Against Violence

In this personal reflection, Dr. Sircus speaks about his long-standing commitment to truth and why freedom of speech is essential for medicine, science, and society.

Having written online for decades, he explains how the digital world permanently records everything we say — creating both responsibility and accountability for those who choose to speak openly.

Dr. Sircus discusses:

* Why freedom of speech is essential for scientific progress

* The role of censorship in shaping modern public discourse

* Why access to medical information can influence health outcomes

* His personal decision to focus on constructive communication

* Why emotional reactions to online content can increase stress

* The importance of responsibility when sharing information publicly

He also reflects on how censorship can impact access to alternative medical perspectives and emerging scientific discussions.

This video is both personal and philosophical — exploring the relationship between truth, responsibility, and communication in the modern world.

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