My Miracle Unclogging Arteries With Cyclodextrins: Healed Without Surgery

In this deeply personal video, Dr. Sircus shares his ongoing recovery after being diagnosed with two severely blocked arteries — a condition that normally leads directly to stents, bypass surgery, or long-term pharmaceutical treatment.

Instead of surgery, he chose a disciplined natural protocol centered around cyclodextrins, combined with oxygen-based therapies and metabolic support.

A year and a half later, the results speak for themselves.

In the free preview (3:40), Dr. Sircus explains:

Why cyclodextrins became a key part of his vascular protocol

How he avoided stents despite being considered an emergency patient

How circulation gradually returned after months of treatment

Why consistency matters more than intensity

How combining therapies produces cumulative effects

Why vascular disease develops over decades — not months

He also explains how cyclodextrins fit within his broader natural allopathic framework, which includes:

Hydrogen inhalation

Oxygen therapy

CO₂ therapy

Magnesium

Nattokinase

DMSO

📚 Dr. Sircus directly references his work related to vascular health:

👉 How to Unclog Your Arteries

https://drsircus.com/shop/ebooks/unclogging-your-arteries/

This work explores the mechanisms behind arterial plaque formation and natural approaches to restoring circulation.