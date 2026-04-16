My Miracle Unclogging Arteries With Cyclodextrins: Healed Without Surgery

In this deeply personal video, Dr. Sircus shares his ongoing recovery after being diagnosed with two severely blocked arteries — a condition that normally leads directly to stents, bypass surgery, or long-term pharmaceutical treatment.
Instead of surgery, he chose a disciplined natural protocol centered around cyclodextrins, combined with oxygen-based therapies and metabolic support.
A year and a half later, the results speak for themselves.
In the free preview (3:40), Dr. Sircus explains:
Why cyclodextrins became a key part of his vascular protocol
How he avoided stents despite being considered an emergency patient
How circulation gradually returned after months of treatment
Why consistency matters more than intensity
How combining therapies produces cumulative effects
Why vascular disease develops over decades — not months
He also explains how cyclodextrins fit within his broader natural allopathic framework, which includes:
Hydrogen inhalation
Oxygen therapy
CO₂ therapy
Magnesium
Nattokinase
DMSO
📚 Dr. Sircus directly references his work related to vascular health:
👉 How to Unclog Your Arteries
https://drsircus.com/shop/ebooks/unclogging-your-arteries/
This work explores the mechanisms behind arterial plaque formation and natural approaches to restoring circulation.