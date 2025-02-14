Well, first, they developed, on purpose, a bioweapon called COVID. It was not deadly enough and didn’t even touch the young. Then the scum of the earth developed mRNA genetic vaccines, which were much more lethal than the gain of function virus. They killed many with the injections, millions.

Also built into the horror story is the heart damage, which are promising a slow but steadily rising death rate. Listen to this doctor below tell us about Myocarditis and how many people are eventually going to die in the next five years. It should be 1 in a million typically before the vaccine rollout, but among the mRNA vaccinated, 20 percent have Myocarditis. Medical science says that fifty percent will die, generally within five years. So, 200,000 out of a million will have this heart damage, and 100,000 will die within five years. How many were vaccinated in the states? About 250 million and around 6 billion around the world. You do the math and guess how many doctors, news organizations, deans of schools, and medical organizations got behind this darkness. (Below is a full report on mRNA vaccine-induced Myocarditis from 2022)

Special Note: This a serious heads up for everyone who has taken the genetic injections and further below from 2022 we can get the impression that almost everyone injected has suffered some heart damage and should start treating religiously with magnesium, which I consider the ultimate heart medicine. But please note that my medical religion is protocol, never isolate and put all your bets on one substance whether that be for heart and vascular disease or cancer. For myself and all my patients, I ALWAYS recommend a full protocol. Shortly I will write a full report on Myocarditis.

But nothing stops health officials and the vaccine maniacs. Now, they want to starve millions out by killing all the chickens, thus raising the price of meat and eggs to a level that the less fortunate among us will not be able to afford. If you were treated like chickens in factory farms you would be dead 10 times over.

They would like us shaking in our boots with the fear of bird flu and even eating eggs, even though no one has died from the bird flu. However, the regular flu is raging all over the country, and that means deaths and more opportunities for vaccine zealots to sell vaccines. RFK has sworn he would never take a flu shot. Today we see a report that one person contracted the bird flu, but hundreds of thousands had the regular flu. According to the CDC, there have been 24 million illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations, and 13,000 deaths from influenza this season.

Permanent Washington was hellbent on stopping RFK because if anyone has a shot at exposing the darkest secrets to the medical establishment, it is him. His confirmation as HHS secretary would help usher in a new era of government transparency in medicine, laying the groundwork for the badly needed exposure of the hell that the modern medical establishment has become. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates are the tip of the spear, but this dirty game has an army of doctors, medical boards, and associations behind it. BUT NOW WE CAN CELEBRATE RFK HAS BEEN CONFIRMED BY THE SENATE.

Lawmakers in Kentucky have just introduced a bill to ban mRNA injections amid reports of surging deaths, deadly diseases, and disabilities among those who received COVID-19 “vaccines.”Kentucky has now become the ninth U.S. state with legislative efforts to ban the mRNA shots.

