“Nattokinase reverses heart disease—but only if you take enough. A landmark clinical study with over 1,000 participants reveals the dose-dependent power of Nattokinase to shrink arterial plaque, improve lipid profiles, and do it all without side effects,” according to Sayer Ji.

Nattokinase (NK) is a fibrinolytic serine protease enzyme derived from fermented soybeans (natto). Long valued in traditional Japanese medicine, Nattokinase has gained attention for its potential cardiovascular benefits, particularly in managing blood clotting, plaque buildup, and reducing blood pressure, as well as related risk factors. Other enzymes, such as serrapeptase, lumbrokinase, and bromelain, share similar properties and are often studied or used alongside Nattokinase for cardiovascular health.

The Study: Real-World Evidence in 1,062 Participants

Published in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine, a large-scale clinical study (1,062 participants) evaluated the effects of nattokinase on atherosclerosis progression and hyperlipidemia over 12 months. Participants took either 10,800 FU (fibrinolytic units) or 3,600 FU per day.

The findings were nothing short of remarkable:

At 10,800 FU/day, NK led to a significant reduction in the thickness of the carotid artery intima-media and the size of carotid plaques.

Plaque regression rates ranged from 66.5% to 95.4% depending on individual factors.

No adverse effects were reported at this high dose.

Conversely, participants taking 3,600 FU/day saw no significant improvement—clearly indicating that the commonly recommended dose may be too low to be effective. This research strikes at the heart of cardiovascular disease mortality. Unlike statin drugs, which aim to suppress LDL levels without addressing arterial integrity or clot risk, nattokinase directly targets the fibrin matrix and plaque structures responsible for occlusion. It represents a root-cause approach—something sorely missing in modern pharmaceutical paradigms.

Proven Cardiovascular Benefits of Nattokinase

A 2018 review highlighted nattokinase’s remarkable multi-pronged cardiovascular effects, backed by both human and animal studies:

Fibrinolytic/Antithrombotic : Directly degrades fibrin; increases tissue plasminogen activator (tPA); mimics natural clot-dissolver plasmin.

Antiatherosclerotic & Lipid-Lowering : Reduces LDL, triglycerides, and plaque formation; mitigates oxidative damage.

Antihypertensive : Lowers blood pressure in both animal models and clinical settings.

Anti-platelet/Anticoagulant : Thins the blood, further supporting circulation.

Neuroprotective: May help reduce ischemic injury and support cognitive function.

Stacking Synergy: K2 and Aspirin Boost NK’s Power

Researchers also observed that co-administering vitamin K2 and low-dose aspirin (81 mg) with nattokinase produced a synergistic effect—further improving cardiovascular outcomes. This makes biological sense: K2 helps direct calcium away from arteries and into bones, while aspirin’s anti-inflammatory effects may enhance the clot-busting potential of NK cells. However, I would choose high-dose magnesium supplementation over aspirin any day.

