Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
2
1

Natural Allopathic Medicine: The Power of High Doses in Natural Healing

Dr. Sircus's avatar
Dr. Sircus
Nov 04, 2025
2
1
Share

Western medicine is built on the 400-year-old belief that “the dose makes the poison.”
But in natural medicine, the same principle is reversed — the dose makes the therapy.

Dr. Sircus contrasts these two worlds:

  • Allopathic medicine, based on pharmaceutical toxins that harm mitochondria.

  • Natural medicine, where dosage is the key to restoring cellular health.

In this powerful talk, he shares:

  • How pharmaceuticals poison the body slowly or fast — sometimes fatally.

  • Why natural substances like magnesium, selenium, iodine, and bicarbonate heal at therapeutic doses.

  • How dosage transforms supplements into true medicine.

  • Real stories of doctors using high-dose magnesium IVs to save lives.

💡 Featured books from Dr. Sircus:

  • Transdermal Magnesium TherapyLearn the exact ways to absorb magnesium through the skin and restore vitality

Transdermal Magnesium Therapy E-Book

  • Rich Man’s Poor Man’s Cancer TreatmentUnderstand how bicarbonate therapy increases oxygenation and reverses cancer environments

Sodium Bicarbonate E-Book

💬 “In natural medicine, the dose makes the therapy — not the poison.”

👉 Follow Dr. Sircus on Substack for free to receive his weekly writings and videos, or become a paid member for exclusive access to his full natural medicine library.

Dr.Sircus
Newsletters with information about Natural Allopathic Medicine that will guide you through Dr.Sircus protocol and the medicinals that compose it.
By Dr. Sircus

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture