Western medicine is built on the 400-year-old belief that “the dose makes the poison.”

But in natural medicine, the same principle is reversed — the dose makes the therapy.

Dr. Sircus contrasts these two worlds:

Allopathic medicine , based on pharmaceutical toxins that harm mitochondria.

Natural medicine, where dosage is the key to restoring cellular health.

In this powerful talk, he shares:

How pharmaceuticals poison the body slowly or fast — sometimes fatally.

Why natural substances like magnesium, selenium, iodine, and bicarbonate heal at therapeutic doses.

How dosage transforms supplements into true medicine.

Real stories of doctors using high-dose magnesium IVs to save lives.

