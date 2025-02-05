Nothing is more important to understand and know than how to prevent and recover from cardiovascular disease (CVD). It is as big a subject as curing cancer and age-related neurological decline. Natural Cardiology is a revolution in cardiovascular care, radically reformulating how heart and vascular patients must be treated. There is no getting away from the fact that mainstream cardiology relegates their heart patients to a slow but eventual death. It’s the same with diabetic care. The best conventional medicine can do is delay these diseases’ progression.

Conventional cardiology can, of course, offer heart patients the latest medications (all toxic) and aggressive surgeries to manage grave cardiovascular conditions. However, doctors never think that CVD can be reversed or cured. The best mainstream cardiology promises is to stabilize situations like blood plaque and provide symptomatic relief.

Reversing a weakened heart and deep cleaning the vascular system was rare until recently. Now, there are natural and semi-natural drugs, devices, and holistic treatments that, when used effectively and intelligently, may reliably reverse a weakened heart and clean out plaque from blood vessels. The goal is to effectively mitigate the cardiovascular risks and metabolic complications associated with all forms of metabolic disease. Mitigate can be translated into cure, a taboo in modern mainstream cardiology.

Conventional cardiology is excellent at addressing acute heart problems, yet more people than ever are dying of heart and vascular diseases. Globally, around 18 million people die each year from cardiovascular disease. This represents 32% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke. However, the leading underlying cause of death is plaque buildup, the fat deposits in our blood vessels that obstruct blood flow to vital organs.

Today’s cardiologists manage heart and vascular disease. Natural Allopathic Cardiology goes for the cure, aiming to reverse blood plaque fully. Natural Cardiology offers significant therapeutic advances with a complete protocol that includes magnesium, sodium bicarbonate, chlorine dioxide, DMSO, hydrogen inhalation therapy, oxygen, selenium, and carbon dioxide inhalation, as well as various enzymes that can help clear the vessels from plaque deposits and reduce the chances of cardiac arrest when the plaque gets out of hand.

Calling the Roto-Rooter Man

But great game changers are drugs that directly and quickly strip cholesterol from blood plaque. Medicines that unblock the arteries and clean out the entire vascular system. It is a tremendous shift in cardiac care to focus on these drugs, which can quickly eliminate angina, lower calcium scores, and lower blood pressure by curing the cause of high pressure, which is the narrowing of the arteries.

The outcome and benefits to patients and reduced health costs from drugs that can directly clean out the plague from blood vessels would save millions from premature death and repeated invasive surgeries if health officials recognize how useful such drugs would be.

