Natural Cardiology: Healing the Heart Without Surgery

The heart is more than a pump — it’s the center of our truth and emotions. For Dr. Sircus, this understanding became deeply personal when he faced near-fatal arterial blockages.

Instead of surgery, he turned to a protocol he calls Natural Cardiology. Through cyclodextrins, magnesium, and other natural therapies, he not only survived but regained vitality without stents.

In this video, you’ll see:

Why mainstream cardiology fails patients with endless drugs and operations

How cyclodextrins “dive bomb” into arterial plaque and clean it out

The spiritual and emotional meaning of the heart as the vulnerability of being

How refusing risky surgery opened the door to healing naturally

📚 Unclogging Your Arteries – now in its 2nd edition, available here:

Unclogging Your Arteries

💡 This is a message of hope for anyone facing heart disease.

