Natural Cardiology: How to Heal the Heart Without Statins or Surgery

Modern cardiology has failed millions.

It’s dominated by drugs, surgeries, and a philosophy that ignores the body’s natural healing intelligence.

In this exclusive video, Dr. Sircus reveals the new system of Natural Cardiology — built from decades of clinical experience and now fully presented in the second edition of Unclogging Your Arteries.

💡 Unclogging Your Arteries (2nd Edition) is one of Dr. Sircus’ most important works — a complete roadmap to restoring cardiovascular health naturally.

It presents his updated Natural Cardiology Protocol, integrating magnesium, bicarbonate, hydrogen, CO₂, and emotional healing into one cohesive system.

This new edition expands on the first with fresh clinical insights, new case stories, and practical guidance for those who wish to prevent or reverse heart disease without drugs or surgery.

📘 Learn directly from the source — the new 2nd Edition of Unclogging Your Arteries is now available.

In this video, Dr. Sircus exposes why statin drugs — taken by more than 90 million Americans — are built on a false foundation of medical theory.

He contrasts the pharmaceutical model of “management” with his own healing-based system, explaining how inflammation, toxicity, and mineral depletion — not cholesterol — are the true causes of vascular disease.

Through real experience, he demonstrates that heart recovery is possible without surgery, without fear, and without dependency on drugs.

🫀 A new medicine is emerging — and this is where it begins.