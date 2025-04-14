Today marks the beginning of something I’ve spent years preparing for, suffering through, surviving, writing, and treating my way out of. I’m announcing the official launch of my Cardio Revolution and the book’s release that could save millions of lives—including your own.

It’s called Unclogging Your Arteries, and I’m giving it away free to all of my paid Substack subscribers as my opening move. Why? Because this isn’t about business. It’s about blood flow. It’s about life. Nothing is more important to understand and know than how to prevent and recover from cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Unclogging Your Arteries is more than a natural heart health manual. It’s a declaration of independence from the pharmaceutical narrative. It’s a map to healing, built from everything I’ve learned through my own experience of both natural and orthodox cardiology. It blends science, spirit, and my deeply personal experience, including the near-death moment that brought me here.

The book is a significant game changer in that it puts out front cyclodextrins, which, when correctly applied, dive bombs into blood plague and yank out cholesterol, making mainstream cardiology obsolete. No one needs to take toxic Statin drugs now that cyclodextrins have arrived on the scene. Cyclodextrins work fast; within two to four weeks, patients with angina get relief. I was an emergency cardiac case with two almost totally blocked arteries, and here I am releasing this book and, within a week or two, a revolutionary book on artificial intelligence and how to amplify your life with it.

This book is about Natural Cardiology, and its first goal is to help patients avoid the 400 amputations that happen in the United States every day. The second goal is to prevent heart and vascular surgery or never have to undergo an aggressive procedure again.

Almost everyone with diabetes, metabolic syndrome, being overweight/obese, under high stress, smoking, and having too much insulin and glucose in their blood need to read this book and start taking cyclodextrins. Everyone who has taken mRNA vaccines needs to protect their hearts with magnesium.

Inside, you’ll find:

The true causes of arterial blockages (and why it’s not just cholesterol)

Everything you need to know about cyclodextrins to clean your plaque

Why statins are hurting more than helping

The hidden role of CO₂, magnesium, hydrogen, and bicarbonate

My signature protocols for cleansing the cardiovascular system naturally

And most importantly, hope.

If you’re a paid subscriber, you’ll receive a link to download the complete book shortly. If you’re not yet subscribed, now is the time. Your support fuels this work—and grants you front-row access to everything I’m about to unleash. Click Here to became a Paid Subscriber or you can purchase the book.

This is just the beginning. We’ll soon move into interviews, webinars, direct Q&A, and a public challenge to the heart health establishment.

You’re not just receiving a book. You’re joining a movement rooted in truth, science, soul, and survival.

With heart,

Dr. Mark Sircus

Buy Unclogging Your Arteries Ebook