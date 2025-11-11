Natural Cardiology: The System That Replaces Modern Cardiology

After two books on the heart — Magnesium: The Ultimate Heart Medicine and Heart Health — Dr. Sircus realized his biggest mistake: focusing on the heart while overlooking the vascular system.

In this deeply personal and revelatory video, he introduces his new system: Natural Cardiology, built upon the principles of Natural Allopathic Medicine.

You’ll learn about:

How he avoided heart surgery using natural methods.

The power of cyclodextrins and PPC (Polyenylphosphatidylcholine) in cleansing arteries.

Why magnesium , hydrogen , oxygen , and CO₂ are central to cardiovascular healing.

The forgotten role of slow breathing and CO₂ balance in heart health.

📗 From his published works:

Magnesium: The Ultimate Heart Medicine — the foundation of cardiovascular recovery

Hydrogen Medicine — combining gases for deep cellular restoration

💬 “At the core of Natural Cardiology is balance — between oxygen, CO₂, and hydrogen, between emotion and biology.”

