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Natural Endocrinology: A New Approach to Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome

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Dr. Sircus
Mar 24, 2026

Dr. Sircus introduces his new project Natural Endocrinology, a comprehensive new framework for understanding and treating diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and related chronic diseases at their root cause.

Modern endocrinology largely focuses on managing blood sugar through pharmaceuticals — often ignoring the underlying metabolic dysfunction driving disease progression.

Dr. Sircus proposes a different model based on fundamental physiology, cellular health, and essential nutrients.

In this video, Dr. Sircus explains:

* Why diabetes is a systemic disease affecting every cell in the body

* How insulin resistance is strongly connected to magnesium deficiency

* Why PPC (phosphatidylcholine complex) plays a central role in repairing cell membranes

* How metabolic syndrome progresses toward cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, and cancer

* Why current drug-centered endocrinology fails to address root causes

* How nutrient deficiencies disrupt insulin sensitivity and cellular function

Magnesium, iodine, bicarbonate, and membrane repair therapies form the foundation of this new approach.

This project includes:

📘 A new book: Natural Endocrinology: https://drsircus.com/shop/ebooks/natural-endocrinology-e-book/

🎓 A full course on diabetes and metabolic syndrome: https://drsircus.thinkific.com/bundles/sane-treatments-for-diabetics-and-metabolic-syndrome

🌐 The new website: https://naturalendocrinology.com

Dr. Sircus explains why insulin resistance is largely driven by nutrient deficiencies — especially magnesium deficiency — which affects insulin signaling and cellular metabolism.

👉 If you want to go deeper with me, follow me on Substack — you can join for free and receive my newsletters and weekly videos, or become a paid subscriber to access all my exclusive content.

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By Dr. Sircus

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