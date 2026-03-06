As the world spirals out of control along many fronts, populations around the world, but especially in America, face a pandemic of suffering that no virus can compete with. We are specifically talking about diabetes, prediabetes, metabolic syndrome, kidney disease, and enough obecity to make one wonder how people survive it all.

The truth is that the suffering is off the Richter Scale, the amount of amputations is stupendous, and the pharmaceutical terror machine has doctors doing exactly the wrong things to help people. And how this all relates to heart and vascular disease, and even câncer, speaks volumes about a collapse in modern medicine prescribing exactly the wrong drugs for all of these conditions.

Natural Endocrinology reveals the real metabolic roots of disease. It shows that diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular decline aren’t inevitable—they stem from cellular collapse: magnesium deficiency, membrane damage, acidosis, and mitochondrial failure. Instead of suppressing symptoms with drugs, this book presents a physiological blueprint for restoring insulin sensitivity, bicarbonate balance, and energy integrity using magnesium, PPC, and CO₂‑O₂ therapy. This book replaces pharmaceutical management with true metabolic healing—clarifying how to reverse insulin resistance, stabilize blood sugar naturally, and rebuild health from the inside out.

Reclaim your metabolic intelligence and make regeneration the new standard of care, or submit to your doctors, who will take you on a ride through hell. Again, we see how the blindness to magnesium, whose deficiency is only getting worse in modern populations, is driving an inferno of complications in metabolism and insulin resistance.

Natural Endocrinology brings sanity to the treatment of diabetes.

