Natural Endocrinology: Reversing Diabetes and Cell Damage

Turning diabetes treatment upside down.

In this important video, Dr. Sircus introduces the core ideas behind his upcoming book on Natural Endocrinology, a medical framework that challenges conventional treatment of diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and chronic degenerative disease.

Instead of beginning treatment with pharmaceutical drugs like metformin, statins, or insulin, he proposes a radically different approach:

👉 Treat the cause — not the numbers.

At the center of this approach are two foundational elements:

Magnesium and PPC (PolyPhosphatidylCholine) — natural substances essential for restoring insulin sensitivity and repairing damaged cell membranes.

In this video, Dr. Sircus explains:

Why conventional endocrinology treats diabetes backwards

How magnesium deficiency creates insulin resistance

Why damaged cell membranes prevent glucose from entering cells

How PPC restores membrane integrity and mitochondrial function

Why diabetes is fundamentally a problem of cellular metabolism

How metabolic syndrome leads to vascular disease and kidney damage

Why modern treatment leads to amputations instead of recovery

Dr. Sircus explains how his own diagnosis of diabetes led him to rethink the entire paradigm — and how he reversed the condition rapidly using high-dose magnesium.

📚 Dr. Sircus directly mentions:

👉 How to Unclog Your Arteries

https://drsircus.com/shop/ebooks/unclogging-your-arteries/

He also references his previous work on diabetes and the development of a new book focused specifically on endocrine health and metabolic disease.

Natural endocrinology is not about managing symptoms.

It is about restoring cellular function.