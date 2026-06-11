Natural Oncology: How to Treat Your Body, Not Just the Disease

After several years focused on cardiovascular disease and metabolic health, Dr. Sircus returns to one of the central subjects of his life’s work: cancer.

In this video, he introduces Natural Oncology, his new book on cancer, which brings together his latest research, clinical insights, and therapeutic strategies developed over decades of work with cancer patients.

Dr. Sircus discusses:

• Why cancer treatment should focus on the person, not just the disease

• The importance of understanding physiology and terrain medicine

• Why fear is one of the greatest obstacles to successful treatment

• The limitations of conventional oncology approaches

• How natural therapies can support the body’s healing capacity

• The importance of education and preparation following a diagnosis

Natural Oncology is supported by a complete educational framework designed to help patients and families understand cancer from a broader perspective.

📘 E-Book: Natural Oncology

🔗 https://drsircus.com/shop/ebooks/natural-oncology-e-book-by-dr-sircus/

🎓 Conquering Cancer Course (112 Lessons)

The most comprehensive cancer education program developed by Dr. Sircus.

🔗 https://drsircus.com/shop/courses/conquering-cancer-course-112-lessons/

⚡ Emergency Natural Allopathic Cancer Treatment Course (23 Lessons)

A practical step-by-step introduction to implementing foundational cancer protocols.

🔗 https://drsircus.com/shop/courses/emergency-natural-allopathic-cancer-treatment-course-new-course-23-lessons/

🌐 Cancer Website

🔗 https://naturaloncology.info/

Dr. Sircus emphasizes that restoring health requires addressing the body’s biological terrain, nutrient status, metabolism, breathing, mineral balance, and cellular function.

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