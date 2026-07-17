Stupidity is not merely an intellectual flaw; it is a practical force that produces suffering. The irony is that the most intelligent people can become the stupidest—not because they lack intelligence, but because they have stopped listening. The opposite of stupidity is not intelligence. The opposite of stupidity is listening.

Intelligence is power. Like all power, it can be used either to discover reality or to defend illusion. Once listening ceases, intelligence no longer serves truth. It serves the ego. It becomes increasingly sophisticated at explaining why it cannot possibly be wrong. That is why the greatest mistakes in history have often been committed by highly educated, intelligent, and respected individuals. They possessed extraordinary intellectual ability but lacked the humility to let reality correct them.

Listening Is the Measure of Intelligence. When intelligence serves the ego, it often becomes cruel. Cruelty is rarely born from listening. Listening softens us because it forces us to encounter another person’s reality. Cruelty flourishes when certainty replaces curiosity, when authority replaces humility, and when people become more committed to defending their position than to relieving another person’s suffering.

On Doctors Being the Stupidest People on Earth

Not stupid in IQ. Stupid in the way that actually matters: the systematic, institutionalized refusal to listen. A physician can memorize the Krebs cycle, recite drug interactions from memory, perform a Whipple procedure at 3 AM — and still be functionally stupid. Because stupidity, properly understood, isn’t about processing power. It’s about whether intelligence serves truth or serves ego. Whether the mind remains open to correction or has sealed itself shut with credentials.

Doctors are uniquely positioned to be the most dangerous kind of stupid because of the credential trap. Twelve years of training doesn’t make you wise. It makes you certain. Every exam, every rotation, every attending physician who humiliated you — it all teaches the same lesson: doubt is weakness, certainty is competence.

By the time someone becomes an attending physician, they’ve been conditioned to confuse confidence with correctness. They’ve been trained to answer, not to ask. To pronounce, not to listen.

And here’s the cruel irony: the smarter they are, the better they become at constructing arguments for why they couldn’t possibly be wrong. Their intelligence doesn’t disappear — it gets conscripted into defending yesterday’s conclusions against today’s evidence.

What They Refuse to Hear

Magnesium. Many entire books have been written on this. Magnesium participates in over 300 enzymatic reactions. Deficiencies are widespread and getting worse. Many common medications — PPIs, diuretics, statins — actively deplete magnesium. This isn’t fringe. It’s established biochemistry. There are only 125 years of clinical experience with it, yet most doctors ignore it to the detriment of their patients.

The average patient with hypertension, arrhythmia, or anxiety walks out with a prescription and zero discussion of magnesium status. The knowledge exists. The science is published. But the medical machine doesn’t hear it, because hearing it would require rethinking the entire pharmaceutical-first paradigm.

This pattern repeats endlessly:

Handwashing — Semmelweis was destroyed for suggesting doctors wash their hands between cadavers and childbirth. He was right. They were killing women. The establishment took decades to listen.

pylori and ulcers — Marshall and Warren were ridiculed for claiming bacteria caused ulcers. Stress and acid, the experts insisted. They were right. The experts were wrong.

mRNA platform risks — Mountains of safety signals, VAERS reports, and independent analyses were and still are dismissed as “misinformation” rather than investigated. The refusal to listen has been absolute, and the consequences are now unfolding in real time with millions counted as dead.

Vaccine injury and autism— Parents reported regression for decades. They were mocked, dismissed, and pathologized. Now the CDC itself has finally admitted that studies have not ruled out the causal link and that prior research was systematically ignored. How many children paid the price for that institutional deafness? How much suffering? Certainly enough to be heard by angels.

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