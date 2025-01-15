Success stories are pouring in from people using Ivermectin and Fenbendazole to combat cancer. Mel Gibson dropped a bombshell on Joe Rogan’s podcast, revealing that three of his friends had “stage four cancer,” and now “all three of them don’t have cancer right now at all.” Hard to write off Gibson and what he testifies to, but I am pretty sure that Dr. William Makis is going overboard when he says:

“There are over 100 papers on the success of Ivermectin and cancer. Ivermectin can kill cancer stem cells that chemo can’t kill. It can also reverse resistance that cancer cells develop to certain types of chemotherapy. Ivermectin also makes cancer cells susceptible to radiation treatment. And so it’s a radiosensitizer. I have over 1,000 cancer patients who are on either a combination of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole or Ivermectin and Mebendazole. Patients, for example, who are taking combinations of chemo and Ivermectin or radiation and Ivermectin are seeing dramatic results that oncologists have never seen, that radiation oncologists have never seen. Tumors shrinking down to almost nothing, liver metastases disappearing, brain metastases disappearing. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of testimonials documenting the success stories of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.”

Before I show you what promising things AI has to say about Ivermectin, I will share its side effects, which make it eligible for the toxic chemotherapy club. Of course, Dr. Makis or anyone in love with Ivermectin, as many are who boost its use for COVID-19 infections, don`t mention its toxicity. And, of course, none of these doctors dare to mention chlorine dioxide as a safer, less toxic alternative. And Makis is in love with radiation treatments and the use of radiation in cancer treatments. He is an oncologist and radiologist who deceives patients all the time about the toxicity of their diagnosis and treatment protocols.

More common Ivermectin Side-Effects from Mayo Clinic:

Difficulty in moving

muscle pain or stiffness

pain in the joints

swollen, painful, or tender lymph glands in the armpit

Less common

Black, tarry stools

bloating or swelling of the face, arms, hands, lower legs, or feet

chest pain

chills

cold sweats

cough

dizziness or lightheadedness

dizziness, faintness, or lightheadedness when getting up from a lying or sitting position

eye or eyelid irritation, pain, redness, or swelling

fast, pounding, or irregular heartbeat or pulse

feeling of constant movement of self or surroundings

fever

painful or difficult urination

rapid weight gain

sensation of spinning

shakiness in the legs, arms, hands, or feet

sore throat

sores, ulcers, or white spots on the lips or in the mouth

swollen glands

tingling of the hands or feet

trembling or shaking of the hands or feet

trouble breathing

unusual bleeding or bruising

unusual sleepiness

unusual tiredness or weakness

unusual weight gain or loss

Rare But Possible

Agitation

back pain

bloody eye

blurred vision

change in consciousness.

confusion

decreased awareness or responsiveness.

difficulty in standing or walking.

hallucinations

headache

irritability

loss of bladder control

loss of bowel control

loss of consciousness

mood or mental changes

redness of the eye

seizures

stiff neck

unusual dullness or feeling of sluggishness

vomiting

Blistering, peeling, or loosening of the skin

burning, dry, or itching eyes

change in consciousness

confusion about identity, place, and time

dark urine

diarrhea

discharge, excessive tearing

light-colored stools

loss of consciousness

red skin lesion often with a purple center

sensitivity of the eye to light

swelling of the eyelids

tearing

upper right abdominal or stomach pain

yellow eyes and skin

What AI has to say: Ivermectin, a well-known anti-parasitic drug, has attracted attention recently for its potential anticancer properties. While its primary use is for treating parasitic infections, studies suggest that Ivermectin may have mechanisms of action that could inhibit cancer growth and progression. Here’s an overview of the current understanding:

