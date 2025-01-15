Success stories are pouring in from people using Ivermectin and Fenbendazole to combat cancer. Mel Gibson dropped a bombshell on Joe Rogan’s podcast, revealing that three of his friends had “stage four cancer,” and now “all three of them don’t have cancer right now at all.” Hard to write off Gibson and what he testifies to, but I am pretty sure that Dr. William Makis is going overboard when he says:
“There are over 100 papers on the success of Ivermectin and cancer. Ivermectin can kill cancer stem cells that chemo can’t kill. It can also reverse resistance that cancer cells develop to certain types of chemotherapy. Ivermectin also makes cancer cells susceptible to radiation treatment. And so it’s a radiosensitizer. I have over 1,000 cancer patients who are on either a combination of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole or Ivermectin and Mebendazole. Patients, for example, who are taking combinations of chemo and Ivermectin or radiation and Ivermectin are seeing dramatic results that oncologists have never seen, that radiation oncologists have never seen. Tumors shrinking down to almost nothing, liver metastases disappearing, brain metastases disappearing. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of testimonials documenting the success stories of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.”
Before I show you what promising things AI has to say about Ivermectin, I will share its side effects, which make it eligible for the toxic chemotherapy club. Of course, Dr. Makis or anyone in love with Ivermectin, as many are who boost its use for COVID-19 infections, don`t mention its toxicity. And, of course, none of these doctors dare to mention chlorine dioxide as a safer, less toxic alternative. And Makis is in love with radiation treatments and the use of radiation in cancer treatments. He is an oncologist and radiologist who deceives patients all the time about the toxicity of their diagnosis and treatment protocols.
More common Ivermectin Side-Effects from Mayo Clinic:
Difficulty in moving
muscle pain or stiffness
pain in the joints
swollen, painful, or tender lymph glands in the armpit
Less common
Black, tarry stools
bloating or swelling of the face, arms, hands, lower legs, or feet
chest pain
chills
cold sweats
cough
dizziness or lightheadedness
dizziness, faintness, or lightheadedness when getting up from a lying or sitting position
eye or eyelid irritation, pain, redness, or swelling
fast, pounding, or irregular heartbeat or pulse
feeling of constant movement of self or surroundings
fever
painful or difficult urination
rapid weight gain
sensation of spinning
shakiness in the legs, arms, hands, or feet
sore throat
sores, ulcers, or white spots on the lips or in the mouth
swollen glands
tingling of the hands or feet
trembling or shaking of the hands or feet
trouble breathing
unusual bleeding or bruising
unusual sleepiness
unusual tiredness or weakness
unusual weight gain or loss
Rare But Possible
Agitation
back pain
bloody eye
blurred vision
change in consciousness.
confusion
decreased awareness or responsiveness.
difficulty in standing or walking.
hallucinations
headache
irritability
loss of bladder control
loss of bowel control
loss of consciousness
mood or mental changes
redness of the eye
seizures
stiff neck
unusual dullness or feeling of sluggishness
vomiting
Blistering, peeling, or loosening of the skin
burning, dry, or itching eyes
change in consciousness
confusion about identity, place, and time
dark urine
diarrhea
discharge, excessive tearing
light-colored stools
loss of consciousness
red skin lesion often with a purple center
sensitivity of the eye to light
swelling of the eyelids
tearing
upper right abdominal or stomach pain
yellow eyes and skin
What AI has to say: Ivermectin, a well-known anti-parasitic drug, has attracted attention recently for its potential anticancer properties. While its primary use is for treating parasitic infections, studies suggest that Ivermectin may have mechanisms of action that could inhibit cancer growth and progression. Here’s an overview of the current understanding:
Chemo likely causes more death than it prevents. Those that die under chemo are usually labeled cancer deaths.
Chemo is toxic at any dose. So is radiation.
They treat cancer like it's invasion when it's the body's way of sequestering toxins. That's why they can't cure cancer genetically, because it's not that.
Ivm yes, any drug has toxicity. However, so does chlorine dioxide. Taken in normal doses, ivermectin and fenbenzadole are safe.
One doesn't need to take huge doses.
https://fenbendazole.substack.com/
Yes, I wonder why I feel like I'm being led like a sheep. These anti parasitics are made by pharma which gives me pause. These "health freedom" shills do not promote any less toxic solutions such as:
Apatone, Vitamin C/K3 IV Dr Lodi (FDA trial suspended at stage two, but available in Mexico)
Vitamin C high dose IV Dr Levy
Keto diet (low/zero carb)
Grounding
Lugols iodine/D3 Dr David Brownstein, MD /Dr Bruce Hollis, PhD
Gerson therapy, coffee enemas
Sodium Bicarbonate IV Dr Mark Sircus/Dr Simoncinni
Gc protein Macrophage Activating Factor (banned in USA, but available in Europe).
Antineoplastins (peptides) Dr Burzynski (Houston)
Ozone IR blood therapy
714X injections Dr Gaston Naessens PhD
B17
H2O2 IV
Enzymatic substrates/Citozeatecsrl.ch Prof Pasquale Ferorelli (amazing results). Non prescription.
Chlorine dioxide (www.theuniversalantidote.com) It is being used extensively in Latin America. Dr Pedro Chavez in Mexico has treated over 6,000 patients and is using CLO2 and a few other nutrients to reverse Covid shot injuries and turbo cancer. He can be found on Dr Ana Mihalcea Substack and Brighteon.
anewstandardofcare.com (2023)
cancerseries.org (2024)
Our bodies are first electrical and magnetic before being chemical and biological. Dr Jerry Tennant MD figured this out. He is brilliant. Healing is Voltage, The Handbook, book completely changes your understanding of chronic disease and destroys much of what is taught in medical schools.