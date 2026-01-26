The most intense polar vortex outbreaks of the modern era are what hundreds of millions in the Northern Hemisphere are living through, with gas and heating prices going through the roof. Americans were walloped this weekend. The latest ECMWF guidance indicates roughly 250 million Americans will be affected by the massive winter storm still in progress.

The event swept Texas late Friday (January 23) with freezing rain, then a rapid flash freeze as Arctic air crashes south. Air travel has all but ground to a halt in many cities. The storm led to more than 16,000 cancellations from Saturday through Monday, according to FlightAware data. The headlines today are “An Arctic siege has taken over our state,” Kathy Hochul, the governor of New York, said. “It is brutal, it is bone-chilling, and it is dangerous.”

Much of the Northeast is running 15F to 25F below average, with subzero lows spreading from upstate New York into northern New England. Wind chills below zero are expected to persist across the region’s interior through midweek.

December closed colder. And not by a little. The December 2025 surface temperature anomalies show a decisive cooling trend. Negative anomalies dominate nearly every continent and major ocean basin. The Climate Con is unraveling as excess heat disappears from Planet Earth. Many people are thinking about moving out of harm’s way. Nearly Half of American Homeowners Plan to Relocate in 2026 Due to Extreme Weather, though most will not be able to afford to do so.

Extreme cold. Dangerous wind chills. “I don’t know how people are going to deal with it,” said Ryan Maue, a former chief scientist at NOAA. Typically calm meteorologists are striking a whole new tone as they try to warn people about the brutal conditions that are slamming America and hundreds of millions of people. “Storms rarely combine this much snow, ice, and bitter cold over such a large area — a widespread travel-halting winter storm will stall daily life for days in large portions of the central and eastern U.S.,” Evan Myers of AccuWeather said.

Meanwhile, as usual, the mainstream media is saying, “A recently released annual climate report for 2025 reveals our planet is enduring an unprecedented hot streak. Last year was the third-warmest on record, and the previous 11 years have ranked among the 11 warmest on record.” I am sure hundreds of millions will disagree. Texas and Oklahoma stand out as some of the most anomalously cold regions, running 30F to 40F below late-January norms.

The cold has nothing to do with global warming any more than Swiss cheese has anything to do with the moon. As the cold and snow hit almost everywhere, breaking records left and right, President Trump wonders where global warming is. Scientists insist it is still there, showing how ridiculous liars they are and how much the mainstream narrative risks everything in its bet against Nature, which of course they will lose.

The reality is that the NWS has issued widespread extreme cold alerts stretching from the Plains through the South and into the East, with dozens of cold records already falling and hundreds more at risk through early week. Wind chills across the Plains and Upper Midwest are plunging to -35F to -40F (-37C to -40C) in parts of Minnesota and North Dakota, levels capable of causing frostbite in minutes.

Alaska is locked in one of its coldest winters in more than a century. Fairbanks held below -19C (-2F) from December 13 through January 16 — a stretch of sustained cold not seen in over 100 years of observations (since 1918). That Arctic, which some people fantasize is warming, is so cold that it is spilling what is shaping up to be the most severe winter outbreak in decades into North America.

