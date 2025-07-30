Compared to hyperbaric chambers, Normobaric therapy is not just oxygen therapy; it’s based on a synergistic effect of hydrogen, oxygen, and carbon dioxide, all combined in the right proportions, enhanced by increased atmospheric pressure. Normobaric sessions have a positive impact on beauty, physical condition, intellectual efficiency, and health in general. Treatments help to speed up the recovery process, accelerate regeneration, fight fatigue, and facilitate relaxation.

Research indicated that this kind of treatment can stimulate bone marrow to increase stem cell production up to eightfold. This is due to the proper oxidation of the bone marrow during one’s stay in the normobaric chamber. An increase in the generation of stem cells translates into faster renewal and regeneration processes in the body.

The first normobaric house was built in Poland in 2013. Doktor Pokrywka has lived inside it ever since. The atmospheric pressure on Earth is currently around 101.3 kilopascals (in other equivalent units, 14.7 psi or 1 ATA), not allowing complete tissue oxygenation. Recently, scientists have discovered that the regenerative processes of the body occur much more rapidly when under greater oxygen pressures. The increase in pressure allows for better oxygenation of all tissues and more efficient oxygen intake and usage. Also, carbon dioxide is needed to increase the effectiveness of oxygenation. After oxygen binds to hemoglobin in the lungs, carbon dioxide helps facilitate its release into the tissues and cells. This is known as the “Bohr effect.”

The carbon dioxide concentration directly relates to the effectiveness of this process, allowing hemoglobin to release oxygen more easily. Unfortunately, there is currently only 0.03% of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere (50 times too little for therapeutic effect). There is only 21% of oxygen in the atmosphere of Earth (not enough to absorb and fully oxygenate our cells), and in some places, less. In urban environments, confined spaces, or inflamed tissues, oxygen availability and delivery can drop far below optimal, leading to hypoxia, fatigue, and cellular dysfunction.

CO₂ is not just a “waste gas”—it’s a vital regulator

of respiration, pH, circulation, and oxygen delivery.

The solution is to raise oxygen concentration and slightly increase the concentration of carbon dioxide with minimal increase in air pressure. This way, Normobaric therapy (NBOHT) can provide safe, affordable, and relaxing oxygen therapy at a safe pressure with the comfort of space and no need to use any special masks.

Normobaria is a therapeutic environment developed primarily in Poland and now spreading across Europe. It involves breathing a carefully calibrated gas mixture in a sealed, softly pressurized space:

Oxygen (O₂) : 35% to 40%

Carbon Dioxide (CO₂) : 0.5% to 3%

Hydrogen (H₂) : 0.4% to 1%

Pressure: ~1.5 atmospheres (approx. 1500 hPa)

