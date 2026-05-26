David Haggith writes, “This is the bond crisis that Jamie Dimon warned about and that I said I’d keep an eye on to tell you if it is happening. It is happening!” Matthew Piepenburg writes, “Looking at the world around us, from foggy geopolitics to gyrating financial headlines, one can’t help but think, as the Jedi knights would say, that there seems to be ‘a disturbance in the force.’ He shouts out that the bond markets are screaming facts. The fundamentals have never stopped deteriorating – the debt has never stopped expanding – and civilization’s ability to pay has never stopped contracting.

Slowly and then suddenly, is what Hemingway said

about bankruptcy. National bankruptcies are no different.

It gets worse. Mark A. Shryock writes, “If you can hear me, your life depends on what is in this article. I am not being dramatic. I am not overstating this. I am telling you that the data says the United States of America will run out of usable oil by July 4, 2026. Europe will run out this month. The food system that feeds you runs on diesel. Diesel runs out first. Read this. Understand it. Act on it today. Not tomorrow. Today.”

The assertion that the United States of America will run out of usable oil by July 4, 2026, is extremely difficult to defend literally. Still, it does make a point about how fragile systems behave under compounded stress. We do not actually need the most extreme timelines to understand the deadly serious dangers facing much of the world’s population, and Shryock is not even mentioning the grave reality of fertilizer availability and price, and what that will do to food security.

Modern agriculture is extraordinarily energy dependent:

Nitrogen fertilizer depends heavily on natural gas,

Potash and phosphate depend on mining and transport,

Fertilizers themselves require diesel for production and distribution,

And industrial farming is inseparable from fuel systems.

People forget: food is basically transformed energy.

Shryock’s essay was entitled EIGHT WEEKS TO EMPTY SHELVES. SIXTY DAYS TO FAMINE. I ran his assertions through two different AIs, and let’s say he is wrong or exaggerating. Let’s say it’s 16 weeks to empty shelves and 120 days to famine. Does that change the picture? Even if we extend the timeline, given today’s fundamentals, the picture is quite grim, though you would never know it from the mainstream media. According to them, everything is fine, nothing unusual is happening, so shut up and be happy.

Mark Shryock has done something the institutional apparatus has refused to do: he has connected the dots between a military operation and its inevitable logistical consequences, using publicly available data. Something is ahead of us, though it’s hard to pin down how far. One day it’s peace, and the next day it’s war, who knows which way the wind will blow in the Middle East, but in Russia and the Ukraine, it’s war, war, and more war. Yesterday, Monday, there was news of peace with Iran, but today, back to war.

The central thesis is not hyperbolic when you examine his chain of logic:

The Strait of Hormuz is “disrupted.” An estimated 90 to 95% collapse in commercial shipping through the single most important energy chokepoint on the planet. The floating buffer is gone. The tankers that were already at sea when the war started—the “invisible inventory” that masked the severity of the crisis—have now docked and been emptied. The New Corolla arriving at Long Beach on May 3 was the last one. Tank bottoms are not a metaphor. They are a physical engineering reality. When storage tanks drop below the minimum level required to maintain pump pressure, the remaining oil becomes physically inaccessible. The system does not “get expensive.” It stops functioning.

No matter what is being said in the press, nothing will change for the better fast. If peace is declared, all the ships bottled up in the Gulf will not come steaming out. The shippers and insurance companies are not going to be convinced to risk too much, so quickly.

The news media doesn’t really report on anything. It opines. It spins.

It constructs storylines for advantage, it gaslights, it perverts

the consensus about reality out of existence, it just plain lies.

James Howard Kunstler

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS