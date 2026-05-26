Dr.Sircus

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Dr. Sircus
5h

Not enough war making for you? Yes worse case scenerios are presented but things could be get even worse. Are you one of these people who think debt can be taken to infinity? Who can or wants to even imagine real worse case scenerios that are already happening in certain places already?

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Dr. Khadija Siddiqui's avatar
Dr. Khadija Siddiqui
5h

It raises valid points about energy and supply chain fragility, but the conclusions are clearly speculative and driven by worst-case assumptions rather than balanced evidence.

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